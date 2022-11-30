Kim and Kanye Reach a Divorce Agreement at Last

Share

According to the settlement, Kardashian will receive $200,000 in child support per month.

Kim Kardashian and Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — have reached a divorce settlement at last.

According to the agreement, which has been seen by CNN, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from West. The pair will share custody of their four children, and neither will pay the other spousal support, per court documents. They plan to split the cost of the kids’ personal security and school — including college — evenly.

The settlement means that the pair will be able to avoid a trial that’d been set to begin on December 14 to decide the final issues around custody and property. The negotiation was simplified to some extent thanks to the couple’s prenuptial agreement, and the fact that they’d largely kept their property separate.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences. Her decision was preceded by several instances of disturbing behavior on West’s part, including his assertion that slavery was a “choice,” and his public claim that Kardashian had initially wanted to abort their eldest daughter, North.

West’s continued support for Donald Trump following the 2016 election was also a lasting bone of contention. Kim continued to be supportive of West despite his increasingly erratic decisions, tweeting a message of support after he received backlash for visiting Trump at the White House, and wearing a MAGA hat.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016. Since then, he has at times said he’s off medication, claiming that drugs stifle his creativity.

The couple met in the early 2000s and were friends for several years before they started dating in 2012, while Kim was in the process of divorcing her second husband, Kris Humphries. They married in an opulent ceremony in 2014, after becoming engaged the previous year on Kardashian’s 33rd birthday.