Going There November 24, 2021

Missed Out on Katie’s Tour Merch? We’ve Got You Covered

By Ciara Hopkinson

3 t-shirts, 1 bucket hat, a mug, and a tote bag

Who doesn’t want a shirt with Katie’s face on it?

Katie’s Going There book tour may be over, but that doesn’t mean the Katie love has to stop. If you weren’t able to make one of the shows or just missed the merch stand on your way out, we’ve launched a shop where you can stock up on all things Going There, from coffee mugs to t-shirts. Our personal favorite is the T-shirt with a retro photo of Katie’s face on it: We might be biased, but it always puts a smile on our faces. The bucket hat is a close second for anyone who shares Katie’s glass-half-full mentality, and the lightweight golf hat is perfect for anyone who loves a baseball cap but hates a sweaty forehead. Shop for yourself or for any Katie superfan in your life, but hurry – stock is limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Unisex Photo Tee

Unisex Katie Couric Photo Tee
buy here: $30

Born On A Sunny Day Bucket Hat

Born On A Sunny Day bucket hat
buy here: $25

Going There with Wake-Up Call Tote

Go There with Wake-Up Call Tote
buy here: $11.25

Going There Tour Golf Hat

Going There Tour black golf hat
buy here: $25

Going There Tour Tee, Black

Going There Tour Tee, Black
buy here: $30

Women’s Photo Tee

Women's Katie Couric Photo Tee
buy here: $30

Go There Mug

Go There Mug
buy here: $7.50

Going There Tour Tee, Ivory

Going There Tour Tee, Ivory
buy here: $30

Going There Tour Water Bottle

Going There Tour Water Bottle
buy here: $15

More About

Going There
November 23, 2021

Katie Shares What She’s Thankful For This Year

It’s been a whirlwind year for many of us, and Katie is no exception. Not only did she finally finish and publish her memoir Going There, but she went on a multi-city book tour where she met with friends, fans, and some very cool celebrity guests. As the excitement of the book launch and tour […]
November 20, 2021

A Wonderful Whirlwind: Katie Looks Back on the ‘Going There’ Tour

Ten cities in 21 days! After a taste of life on the road, I’m not sure how touring musicians do it! Still, I wouldn’t trade the last three weeks for anything. Seeing some of the greatest American cities, and communing with people in the flesh instead of kibitzing with them virtually, was such a welcome change of […]
November 18, 2021

Get to Know the Local Charities Katie Gave Back to on Her Book Tour

And that’s a wrap! Katie’s Going There book tour is officially over. Starting in Boston, and ending in Nashville (with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, and more along the way), Katie traveled across the country to speak intimately about memorable moments of her personal and professional life — the same ones she explored in depth in her much-discussed […]