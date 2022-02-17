Katie Dishes on Her Daughters’ Reaction to Marrying Molner and Memorable ‘Going There’ Moments

Share

She takes on your questions in a round of Ask Katie Anything!

If there’s one thing we know for sure about our fearless leader, it’s that she doesn’t hold back when it comes to getting personal about her life experiences. And anyone who’s read Going There (or saw her live on the accompanying cross-country tour) can tell you that her memoir is no exception.

The book has been out for a few months, but Katie’s still having incredibly illuminating conversations about it, including in recent interviews on the Freckled Foodie & Friends podcast and It Sure is a Beautiful Day with Catt Sadler. And now, she’s taking questions from her favorite audience of all — the subscribers of Wake-Up Call!

We asked the readers of our morning newsletter what they most wanted to know after digging into the book, and invited them to Ask Katie Anything! And of course, she had answers — in this video, she responds to several of your burning questions:

One reader asked about a passage that comes late in the book, when Katie invites her daughters Ellie and Carrie over and delivers some very big news:

“[The girls] looked so confused when I walked in, sitting close together on the sofa. I decided to rip off the Band-Aid and flashed my ring. ‘What do you think, guys? John and I are getting married,'” Katie writes in Going There. “They both burst into tears. Not the happy kind.”

So the question is: Why were they so upset about such good news?

“I think my daughters weren’t crying happy tears because it was sort of out of the blue,” Katie explained in her recent round of Ask Katie Anything. “Just as I was shocked, they were shocked. And we had become the three musketeers, so I think they were afraid things would change. But now they’re really happy.”

Another Wake-Up Call reader had this question on their mind: “How did you handle the negative criticism about your book?”

And, of course, Katie was very honest about that: “Well, I cried a lot because my feelings were hurt and I’m very thin-skinned, even after all these years,” she says. “But I thought it was patently unfair because things were cherry-picked and totally misrepresented and taken out of context. And that sucked.”

Katie also took questions about the details of her writing process and one particularly moving passage about her late mom. See all her answers in the video above!