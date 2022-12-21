5 Things You Probably Don’t Know About Whitney Houston

Share

She was known for more than just her signature voice.

Though more than a decade has passed since her tragic death, Whitney Houston is still one of the most celebrated performers in history. Nicknamed “The Voice,” this powerhouse singer sold more than 200 million records worldwide, holds the Guinness World Record for the most awarded female artist (with six Grammys alone), and performed arguably the most enduring/heart-expanding live rendition of our national anthem of all time. Her outsized talent and soaring vocals have laid the groundwork for so many of today’s pop stars today, including Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson.

On top of her mesmerizing voice, Houston was an accomplished actress who made a name for herself on the big screen, displaying an irresistible mixture of strength and vulnerability in blockbuster films like The Bodyguard, Waiting to Exhale, and Sparkle.

Still, Houston’s career had serious ups and downs: Many of her successes were overshadowed by her tumultuous relationship with husband Bobby Brown, alleged eating disorders, and struggles with substance abuse. (She reportedly did multiple stints in rehab.) But despite constant tabloid coverage of her long career, there are still some aspects of Houston’s life that remain shrouded in mystery.

Lucky for those of you not in the know — or who simply cannot get enough Whitney — a new film sheds more light on her life story: The musical drama I Wanna Dance With Somebody traces the start of her career in the early 1980s, and her journey toward becoming one of the greatest singers of her generation.

Whether you “will always love” Whitney or are just curious about her meteoric rise, read these surprising facts about the legend.

Whitney Houston wasn’t the only musician in her family — her mom set the stage

Born in New Jersey, Houston grew up in a family that was very involved in music. Houston’s mom, Cissy, was an accomplished singer: After a successful career doing backup vocals for artists like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, Cissy went on to win two Grammy awards for her gospel albums Face to Face and He Leadeth Me. You could even say that Whitney was divinely guided toward a career in the music business, since she and her mother sang together in the church choir when Whitney was little.

Some of Houston’s other close relatives also pursued music careers: Her older brother Michael was a songwriter, and her half-brother Gary Garland was a singer who often accompanied her on world tours.

Houston was a successful teen model

While she may be remembered for her breathtaking singing voice, Houston started modeling professionally before her singing career took off. After being spotted by an agent in New York City, she quickly became one of the most in-demand teen models of her time. She was just 17 years old when she became the first-ever Black woman to appear on the cover of Seventeen Magazine in 1981.

She went on to grace the covers of many more magazines — and even modeled for a fabric pattern package (below). “From the beginning, the camera and I were good friends,” she once said. “It loves me, and I love it.”

Houston photographed in February 1982 when she was a senior in high school — her first session with a professional photographer. (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Houston was discovered in a nightclub

Houston’s rise to pop stardom came about in what’s now considered the old-fashioned way (aka, not on social media or reality shows like American Idol): Legendary record producer Clive Davis heard her singing in a New York City nightclub (at a show where she was doing backup vocals for her mother) in the early 1980s. Not only did he sign her to a record deal almost immediately, but he also went on to become one of her closest friends, and helped guide her on a path to stardom.

“She was so much bigger than life, such a great influence on other singers,” Davis told Avenue Magazine. “Everybody knew she was a star of their generation, the best singer ever.”

Houston was a Hollywood producer

Houston started her own film/TV production company, BrownHouse Productions, which went on to produce some beloved hits, like the 1997 remake of Cinderella starring 90s singer Brandy Norwood (better known as the single-named “Brandy”), and popular Disney Channel shows like The Cheetah Girls.

But her production house is probably best known for producing two beloved feel-good comedies: The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway, and the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement. Apparently, Houston was very much involved in the film, even coming up with the unforgettable scene in which Hathaway’s character, Mia, smears ice cream all over Lana’s (Mandy Moore) cheerleading uniform.

Dolly Parton wrote Houston’s history-making song “I Will Always Love You

The iconic ballad “I Will Always Love You” was originally written by country singer Dolly Parton and released as a chart-topping hit in 1974. But the song didn’t become a hit sensation until nearly 20 years later, when Houston covered it for the soundtrack to The Bodyguard. Her version of the track became the best-selling single by a female artist and topped the charts in nearly a dozen countries before eventually becoming certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

But for Houston, doing the cover was a very spur-of-the-moment decision. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Parton said the lead actor on the film, Kevin Costner, had called her on the phone during the filming of The Bodyguard to ask Parton’s permission to use the song — but the country-western legend didn’t hear Houston’s version until it was played on the radio. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on,” Parton said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”

If these Whitney facts left you wanting more, check out I Wanna Dance With Somebody, in theaters now.