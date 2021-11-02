Share

Don’t miss your chance to catch these gems before they’re gone.

We’ve already told you about all the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this month, but with that good news also comes bad: a handful of great projects are leaving the service throughout the month. You never know when something might pop up on streaming again (or which of the many services it’ll go to next), so the next few weeks could be your last opportunity for a while to check out some of these fantastic movies and television series.

We’ve got your comprehensive guide to everything that’s soon dropping off Netflix’s collection, including a few highlights that we definitely recommend seeing before they’re gone.

Must-watch movies and shows leaving Netflix in November

A Single Man (leaving Nov. 10)

Based on the novel by Christopher Isherwood, A Single Man follows a college professor over the course of the day he plans to take his own life. George (played by Colin Firth) is debonair but adrift after losing his partner in a car accident a few months earlier, and now he’s left to navigate life alone as a gay man in 1960s Los Angeles. Through encounters with his best friend (a gorgeous and compelling Julianne Moore) and one of the students at his school, George gets a last taste of everything he wants to leave behind. The film is not only moving but stunningly stylish, thanks to the sophisticated eye of fashion-designer-turned-director Tom Ford.

Fruitvale Station (leaving Nov. 11)

Fruitvale Station is painful but essential viewing. Unfortunately, this story about how the actions of law enforcement can unnecessarily and unfairly take the life of a Black man feels just as relevant now as it did upon its release in 2013. It’s based on the true story of Oscar Grant III, who was fatally shot by Bay Area Rapid Transit police officers during a chaotic train ride in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2009. The film is also notable for being the first collaboration between star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler, a duo that would go on to work together again in Creed and Black Panther.

Survivor seasons 20 and 28 (leaving Nov. 14)

After 20 years on the air, Survivor enjoyed a renaissance during Covid-19 lockdowns, when going to the supermarket felt almost as dangerous as being marooned on a deserted island. Now’s your last chance to catch up on two iconic installments (unless you have Paramount+, which includes the entire series). Season 20, Heroes vs. Villains, is widely recognized as one of the show’s greatest of all time, and it’s essential for understanding the arc of the series — and some of its most iconic characters. Season 28, Cagayan, introduced a new Survivor legend in its winner and irreversibly ratcheted up the speed and chaos of gameplay.

Million Dollar Baby (leaving Nov. 30)

This incredible film deserved all the awards it took home at the 2005 Oscars, and that was a lot — not only Best Picture, but also Best Director for Clint Eastwood, Best Actress for Hilary Swank, and Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman. Swank plays an underrated amateur boxer who convinces Eastwood’s character, a cranky but effective trainer, to take her on as his student. What follows is deeply moving — you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll cheer, and if you haven’t seen it before, you’ll be down for the count after the knockout ending.

School of Rock (leaving Nov. 30)

If you’re looking for a feel-good family favorite, School of Rock will definitely bring the house down. Jack Black plays a slacker who’s kicked out of his band and can’t make rent — until he sneaks his way into a substitute teaching job that he turns upside down. Trusted to guide the young minds of a stuffy prep school, he instead devotes himself to building an entirely new band to get back at his old one, using his students as musicians, backup singers, roadies, and even groupies. (But it’s all very PG-13, we promise.) It’s a rollicking good time, and there’s a special bonus for anyone who, like us, was obsessed with The White Lotus this year: School of Rock is written by (and co-stars) Mike White, who created our favorite Hawaiian resort murder mystery.

All the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in November

Leaving Nov. 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving Nov. 4

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving Nov. 5

The Late Bloomer

Leaving Nov. 7

Sleepless

Leaving Nov. 10

A Single Man

Leaving Nov. 11

Fruitvale Station

Leaving Nov. 14

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-On! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving Nov. 15

Safe House

Leaving Nov. 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving Nov. 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving Nov. 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving Nov. 26

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Nov. 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Nov. 30

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld