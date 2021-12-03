Weekend Whats: TikTok Star Peng Peng Lee

Share

A+ recommendations for what to watch, wear, and cook.

Ever wonder how those amazing TikTok personalities pull off all the eye-popping effects that keep us scrolling for hours and hours? It’s a little easier to understand thanks to Peng Peng Lee, who demystifies some of her most impressive video tricks for those of us who aren’t quite as gifted.

For example, take this mesmerizing video in which she effortlessly flips her shoes through the air and magically changes outfits in the process: Here’s a look at how she actually filmed it. (And for an added bonus, she also gave us a look at some of the bloopers that happened along the way.)

Did you find yourself scrolling endlessly through her feed? Don’t worry, we did the same. But when you’re done, check out her recommendations for living your best life this weekend.

What to watch:

I highly recommend Squid Game if you haven’t already seen it. There are so many concepts in the storyline that make you think twice about what’s important in life. Not only were the visuals simple-but-impactful, but the soundtrack really elevates the suspense throughout. (Editor’s note: If you’ve already seen this amazing series, here are nine other hair-raising shows that you’re sure to love, too.)

What to listen to:

I’ve recently been listening to Eric Vetro’s podcast Backstage Pass and highly recommend it for anyone interested in learning about the ins and outs of being a vocal artist. He has renowned guests like Ariana Grande — they talked about her daily vocal routines, how she maintains her vocal health, and so much more.

What to wear:

I’ve been loving fanny packs, and I think I’ve accidentally started a collection of them. I tend to not only wear mine around my waist but also around my body, like a crossbody bag. It’s way more comfortable than a purse, but it also really completes a simple outfit.

What to read:

I’m not an avid reader, but reading a book has always been one of my New Year’s resolutions. I’d love to read Think and Grow Rich. I’m a nerd like that — I love learning how to improve, and gain confidence in making life decisions.

What to cook:

I recently learned how to make Hawaiian-style Brussels sprouts, and they’ve been a favorite among my friends. I recently tried them at a restaurant and thought to myself — which I normally do when I eat out — “I can make this at home!”