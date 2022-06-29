Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Reuniting On-Screen — Here’s a Sneak Peek

Share

The old pals get to be “mean to each other in the funniest way.”

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood duo is back!

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been frequent co-stars over their long, A-list careers, and they’re also close personal friends. So there’s no doubt we’re all in for a hilariously fun ride in their latest project together, the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which is in theaters Oct. 21.

The trailer officially hit the Internet on Wednesday, and we’re loving what we’re seeing. Roberts and Clooney play a former couple whose divorce appears to have been particularly acrimonious. But they do share a daughter (played by Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever) who is about to get married in Bali. The former spouses aren’t convinced that this union is the right match, so they agree to team up despite their bad blood and stop their child from making the same marital mistake they made with each other many years earlier.

Ticket to Paradise marks the fifth time these superstar friends have appeared together on screen. They’ve previously collaborated on Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and Money Monster. And while we’d be thrilled to watch these incredible performers in just about anything, it’s especially exciting that this film finds them returning to a genre they both do so excellently — the romantic comedy.

“I haven’t done a romantic comedy really since One Fine Day [in 1996],” Clooney told Deadline earlier this year. “I’ve done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way, and the minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, ‘Did you get this?’ and she said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said ‘Are you going to do it?’ and she goes ‘Are you going to do it? and I said, ‘Yeah, if you do it.’ So, it was just one of those very lucky things.”

And because we love their off-screen antics just as much was what they do in the movies — like the time last year when Roberts crashed Clooney’s interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live — we’re also particularly looking forward to the hilarious joint interviews that are sure to come during the press cycle for Ticket to Paradise.

And now, since we’ve got several months before the movie comes out and no budget to get to Bali ourselves, we’ll just be passing the time planning a beach vacation that’s a little closer to the U.S.