In Anticipation of West Side Story, We’re Looking Back at Steven Spielberg’s Advice: “Listen and Learn”

Share

Steven Spielberg remembers the most important lesson his parents taught him.

At a time when we could all use a little inspiration, we’re looking back at Katie’s 2012 book, The Best Advice I Ever Got. In it, she examines her own experiences from the front lines of the worlds of politics, entertainment, sports, philanthropy, the arts, and business — and collects the ingenious, hard-won insights of countless leaders and visionaries. They tell us how to take risks, follow our passions, cope with criticism, and commit to something greater than ourselves. You’ll find thoughts from everyone from financial guru Suze Orman to George Lopez to Christina Applegate to Maya Angelou.

Couric also reflects on the sage advice that has guided her, from her early days as a desk assistant at ABC to her groundbreaking role as the CBS Evening News‘ first female anchor.

Steven Spielberg is one of the most successful directors across the world with his credits including Jaws, E.T., Saving Private Ryan, and so many more. With the recent West Side Story trailer being released, we are sitting in anticipation for his next hit. He told us Katie his most important lesson came from his parents.

Steven Spielberg

“Listen and Learn”

From a very young age, my parents taught me the most important lesson of my whole life: They taught me how to listen. They taught me how to listen to everybody before I made up my own mind. When you listen, you learn. You absorb like a sponge — and your life becomes so much better than when you are just trying to be listened to all the time.