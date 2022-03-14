What to Read, Watch, and Eat This St. Patrick’s Day

Set in a fictional neighborhood of Dublin, Roddy Doyle’s series chronicles the very real triumphs and trials of the working class Rabbitte family, including unemployment, unplanned pregnancies, and teen angst. While it might take a few pages to get the hang of the Irish slang the books are written in, the reward is well worth it. All three parts of the series were made into movies as well for the film-lovers among us.

