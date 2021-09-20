Red Carpet Roundup: These Stars Brought Their Style A-Game to the 2021 Emmys!

Share

We’ve all been starved of glamor over the last 18 months.

The sight of our favorite actors and creators decked out in their awards finest couldn’t have been more welcome at last night’s Emmys. Anya Taylor-Joy was radiant as ever in Dior, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy swerved the standard tux, the cast of Hamilton served uncharacteristically modern style, and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor was unreasonably handsome for his Best Actor in a Drama Series win.

Check out some of our favorite looks below – and in case all the TV talk puts you in the mood for a binge, we’ve rounded up our favorite Emmy-winning and nominated shows here.

Kate Winslet, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Mare of Easttown, came with her usual understated elegance. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

This hair though: Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy looked radiant in an elegant up-do. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Color popping: Moses Ingram, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Marielle Heller, winners of the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award for The Queen’s Gambit looked like they’d co-ordinated. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Can we crash please: Junree Smollett and Cynthia Erivo take a selfie with Debbie Allen (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Is there anything she can’t pull off: Olivia Colman with her Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress for a Drama Series for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

All together now: The cast of Hamilton won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Can we take a moment to appreciate Cynthia Erivo’s stunning nails, please. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Presenting in style: We’re not sure whether we love the deep red or the puff sleeves of Sarah Paulson’s fantastic gown more. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

We’d expect nothing less: RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone, winners of the Outstanding Competition Program award for RuPaul’s Drag Race served some of the most daring looks of the evening. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A look fit for a prince: A very dashing Josh O’Connor won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. (Getty Images)

Modern-day fairytale: Jurnee Smollett arrives on the red carpet (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

It’s hardly fair: Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs from Hacks not only won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, they also looked super sharp while doing so. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

We love a girl who cracks up on the carpet: Hannah Waddingham, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Ted Lasso (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The full team: Leann Bowen, Jeff Ingold, Tina Pawlik, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Bill Wrubel, Phoebe Walsh, and Nick Mohammed, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for Ted Lasso, pose in the press room (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

He never disappoints: Daniel Levy swerved the standard tux in favor of this gorgeous cerulean blue look. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Don’t be shy: Evan Peters, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Mare Of Easttown, and his co-star Julianne Nicholson, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award, were bashful as they crossed paths after their wins. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste proved there’s just no excuse for a boring black suit anymore. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

We stan Julianne Nicholson, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Mare Of Easttown, this pose juxtaposed with her delicate floral look is everything. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)