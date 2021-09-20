Red Carpet Roundup: These Stars Brought Their Style A-Game to the 2021 Emmys!
Share
We’ve all been starved of glamor over the last 18 months.
The sight of our favorite actors and creators decked out in their awards finest couldn’t have been more welcome at last night’s Emmys. Anya Taylor-Joy was radiant as ever in Dior, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy swerved the standard tux, the cast of Hamilton served uncharacteristically modern style, and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor was unreasonably handsome for his Best Actor in a Drama Series win.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.