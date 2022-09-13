Grab the Tissues! These Kids’ Moving Reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Will Melt Your Heart

Share

Adorable Black girls around the country get the representation they deserve.

If you’ve ever doubted that the magic of movies can make an impactful difference in someone’s life, we’ve got a few video clips that are guaranteed to change your mind.

Disney’s 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid is a fundamental part of the family entertainment canon, and it’s getting a live-action remake to update the story with a modern twist. While we’ll have to wait until May 26, 2023, to see the whole thing, we’ve now gotten our first taste with the release of a teaser trailer — and the reaction has been major.

Even with this limited look at the stunning cinematography and just a few bars of the classic song “Part of Your World,” it’s already obvious this reboot will be a serious achievement. But if we’re being honest, there’s one specific reason this trailer is getting so much love, and that’s Halle Bailey.

We first met her as one half of the singing-sister duo Chloe x Halle, but now she’s jumping into a spotlight all her own as she carries a huge Disney project on her back. And while (for now) we can only imagine how fantastic her seasoned pipes will sound belting out the soundtrack, we already know that her casting is making an indelible impression on viewers around the world.

It’s especially meaningful for children who can finally see themselves in a beloved character they’ve known for years. Black parents across the nation have taken to TikTok to share absolutely adorable videos of their daughters watching the trailer, and we simply dare you not tear up at least a little as you see their little faces light up with joy.

“She’s brown like me!” says one ridiculously cute child, whose smile is almost as big as the giant blue bows in her hair.

You can watch a collection of these heartwarming videos below — but be warned, you might need a minute to dry your eyes before you hop on your next work call.

Of course, not everyone is as jazzed about this as we are. Presenting a classic character, who was famously depicted as white, with a different race has drawn controversy in some corners of the Internet, and the hashtag #NotMyAriel first trended online back when Bailey’s casting was announced in 2019. But as the video above proves, the difference it’s making to children who deserve to see themselves represented on screen far outweighs any negativity.

Discussing the film for a cover story in Variety, Bailey explained her dream for the movie — and we think it’s safe to say she’s already well on the way to making it a reality.

“I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Bailey said. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be.”