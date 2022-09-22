Entertainment September 22, 2022

You Have To See Katie’s Hilarious Meet Up With Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’s Precious Pup Gina

By Emily Pinto

Katie sits on a bench with Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, and their dog Gina

Jenny, Jason, and their adopted dog Gina prove how both pet parents and their furry friends benefit from finding a furever match.

Katie has always loved dogs, but her friends Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs are what you might call obsessed. They’re devoted dog parents and dedicated animal rescue and adoption supporters. Katie wanted to learn more about how these two became so passionate about rescuing animals, and of course, meet their dog, the legendary Gina Maria (who is 15 years old and has a mind of her own!). So she went down to the West Village and spent a dog day afternoon with her pals.

Over 3 million dogs end up in America’s shelters every year, and even though a vast majority of dogs are adoptable, only about 1.6 million are adopted per year. If you, too, are passionate about animal rescue and adoption, watch the video to learn about the amazing work our partners at Mars, Incorporated are doing in partnership with the PEDIGREE Foundation and how you can help support their mission of ending pet homelessness.

More About

Entertainment
Julia Roberts and George Clooney Julia Roberts and George Clooney
September 22, 2022

KCM’s Fall Movie Preview: The 8 Best Films Coming Out Soon

There’s nothing quite a great movie to give you some much-needed escapism from the stresses of work, family, and everything else you’re balancing. And if you’ve already run through the feel-good movies on Netflix or gobbled up our favorite book-to-film adaptations, you’re probably looking for something new. Lucky for us, there’s a slew of great […]
A still from A still from
September 16, 2022

You’re in for a Treat! Here’s Everything We’re Looking Forward to This Week

It’s easy to look at the week ahead and feel like there’s nothing to look forward to — which is why having a list of the best events, new films, books, and more on hand can make surviving Mondays much more manageable. Whether it’s a great movie, the latest season of your favorite binge-worthy TV series, […]
the Kennedy family the Kennedy family
September 16, 2022

We Fact-Checked These Salacious Kennedy Myths

Let’s be honest: We can’t resist political drama, especially when it involves an entire family and dates back generations. The secrets, the lies, the power struggles, and the occasional shady business dealings captivate even the most gossip-adverse among us. Since the late 1880s, the Irish-American Kennedy family has been no exception to our obsession — […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events