Jane Fonda Talks Climate Change, Her Bold New Political Move — and the Much-Anticipated “Grace and Frankie” Reunion

“It’s too late for ‘likable.’”

Since she first started gracing stages and movie screens in the 1960s, Jane Fonda has been a household name. While beloved most recently for starring in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie alongside Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, and Sam Waterston, she’s been in so many films that it would be a months-long undertaking to binge-watch her entire catalog.

Aside from acting, Fonda is of course notable for a lifetime spent devoted to activism: She supported the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, vocally opposed the Vietnam War, has championed many feminist causes, and has been an LGBTQ+ ally for decades. Fonda stood up for her beliefs even when her choices were dangerous, controversial, and very liable to destroy her career.

Now in her 80s, Fonda is still so motivated to change the world that she’s dovetailing two of her passions via the upcoming Grace and Frankie Reunion Live Virtual Table Read. On Friday, October 28 (8 p.m. ET) the Grace and Frankie cast will reunite to read some of their favorite episodes. A $22 contribution (or donation of any amount) will benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, a political action committee that works to elect candidates devoted to fighting climate change. You can see the PAC’s full list of endorsed candidates here.

In anticipation of the reunion, Fonda took some time to answer our burning questions about her PAC, the future of her career, and her opinion on why the right choice isn’t always popular.

What can Grace and Frankie fans expect from the event?

Fans of the series will enjoy seeing us all back together again, with a few surprise stars replacing some of the actors who couldn’t make it because of other commitments. It’ll be lots of fun and there’ll be some gag reels as well — and six political candidates from different states will appear. There will be surprises.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and June Diane Raphael attend the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix’s Grace And Frankie. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

How does the Jane Fonda Climate PAC select climate-conscious candidates?

They must have signed a pledge that they will take no money from the fossil fuel industry, and shown courage in holding the industry accountable. The main reason I started the PAC was that the oil industry has a stranglehold on our government, democrats as well as republicans, which is why we haven’t been able to pass the most important climate legislation in the past years. This must stop if we are to save the planet and ourselves. I’ve been traveling and I am filled with hope and inspiration as I campaign with these young people who often are the “first woman,” the “first Latina,” the “first Democrat” to hold their office.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced balancing activism and acting?

No challenge except time — but I’m good at using my time to the max.

How have you handled making political decisions that aren’t always likable or popular?

If being popular and always remaining in our comfort zone is our modus vivendi, we’ll never accomplish anything important. The world is at a crisis point. We have only seven years left to cut our fossil fuel emissions in half. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment in civilizational history. It’s too late for “likable.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 06: Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

How did Grace and Frankie change your life?

I loved doing it for seven years. And believe me, when you have a hit series at your back, doing things that may be controversial is a lot easier.

What’s next now that Grace and Frankie is over?

I have three films to come out next year. Two of them are with Lily [Tomlin]. I plan to spend the next couple of years focusing on the climate. If a good job comes along, I’ll take it and do two things at once. I’m good at multitasking and I have a lot of energy.