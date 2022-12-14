Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dies at Age 40

Share

The late star is being remembered for his “pure love and light.”

Beloved DJ and choreographer Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at age 40. Reports of his death first surfaced on the tabloid website TMZ, and were later confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Allison wrote in a statement. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Authorities have confirmed that his cause of death was suicide. As many still reel from the devastating news, here’s a look at the dancer and DJ’s life, and how others are paying their respects.

Who is Stephen “tWitch” Boss?

Boss, who’s originally from Alabama, is probably best known as the dancing DJ and co-host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Though he initially joined as a guest host in 2014, he stayed on for eight years and became a co-executive producer in 2020.

But he first rose to fame in 2003 as a semifinalist on MTV’s dance/choreography-focused show The Wade Robson Project, and as a runner-up in the long-running television talent competition, Star Search. He made an even bigger name for himself on So You Think You Can Dance five years later, placing as a runner-up, then serving as a judge in 2018 and 2022.

You might’ve also caught him in the films Blades of Glory, Hairspray, and Magic Mike XXL.

What happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss?

The LA County Medical Examiner concluded that Boss died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department was first alerted of his death early Tuesday when his wife Allison reported that she’d noticed that her husband had left without his car. A short time later, paramedics rushed to a hotel in Los Angeles, where Boss was pronounced dead at around 11:25 a.m.

The tragic discovery came just three days after the couple had celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Allison had gushed about her husband in a sweet Instagram post last Saturday, saying marrying him was “one of the best decisions” she had ever made.

Boss is also survived by his three young children Zaia, Maddox, and Weslie. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Allison said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

How are fellow celebrities responding?

Tributes poured out across social media in response to his death, including an emotional one from his former boss, Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian took to Twitter to say that she’d always remember him for his “pure love and light” alongside a picture of them hugging.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Our own Katie Couric penned a memorial as well, calling his untimely death “so, so sad.”

Meanwhile, others were still in shock over the revelation that he’d passed. In a post honoring Boss on Instagram, fellow musician and friend Questlove wrote, “Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge.”

Where to turn for help

If you’re suffering from thoughts of suicide, or know someone else who’s struggling, just be aware that you are not alone. There are tons of places you can turn to for help, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (you can dial 988 or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org).

There are also groups for survivors and their loved listed on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website, afsp.org.