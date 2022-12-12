Golden Globe Nominations 2023: See the Full List of Honorees for This Year’s Awards

Share

Here’s who could be taking home a trophy in just a few weeks.

If you missed out on any of the spectacular film and television that’s come out over the last few months, now’s your time to catch up.

The greatest entertainment of the year is being celebrated as awards season kicks off in earnest with the announcement of the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 80th installment of the ceremony will take place on Jan. 10, 2023 (a Tuesday rather than the usual Sunday), at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — but those of us who aren’t A-list enough to score an invite will be able to watch live on NBC and Peacock.

It’s notable that the show returns to TV this year after the 2022 edition was not broadcast due to concerns about a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the awards. In response, the HFPA added a number of new voters to its pool, announcing that the group “is now 52 percent female, 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black and 10 percent Middle Eastern.”

It’s been a fantastic year for culture, with so many thrilling and thought-provoking projects that it’s been hard to keep track of them all. Without further ado, we present the honorees who are in contention to take home the trophies in just a few weeks — which means it’s time to get bingeing if you plan to attempt to watch them all before the big show.

Golden Globes 2023 Film Nominations

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Screenplay:

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Song:

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Motion Picture, Animated:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Golden Globes 2023 Television Nominations

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series, Drama:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy