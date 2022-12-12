Golden Globe Nominations 2023: See the Full List of Honorees for This Year’s Awards

Here’s who could be taking home a trophy in just a few weeks.
If you missed out on any of the spectacular film and television that’s come out over the last few months, now’s your time to catch up.
The greatest entertainment of the year is being celebrated as awards season kicks off in earnest with the announcement of the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 80th installment of the ceremony will take place on Jan. 10, 2023 (a Tuesday rather than the usual Sunday), at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — but those of us who aren’t A-list enough to score an invite will be able to watch live on NBC and Peacock.
It’s notable that the show returns to TV this year after the 2022 edition was not broadcast due to concerns about a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the awards. In response, the HFPA added a number of new voters to its pool, announcing that the group “is now 52 percent female, 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black and 10 percent Middle Eastern.”
It’s been a fantastic year for culture, with so many thrilling and thought-provoking projects that it’s been hard to keep track of them all. Without further ado, we present the honorees who are in contention to take home the trophies in just a few weeks — which means it’s time to get bingeing if you plan to attempt to watch them all before the big show.
Golden Globes 2023 Film Nominations
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Director:
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Screenplay:
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Song:
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Motion Picture, Animated:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Golden Globes 2023 Television Nominations
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series, Drama:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy