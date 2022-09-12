See the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Share

Gowns, jewelry, and heels — oh my!

The world of television celebrated its biggest night of the year on Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and the stars of the small screen showed up in their finest duds to mark the occasion.

The big show was hosted by Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live, and the guest list was seriously impressive. Casts from the biggest shows of the moment — including Squid Game, Euphoria, Succession, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Abbott Elementary, to name just a few — turned out dressed to impress, and we’re obsessed with the head-to-toe fabulousness of some of these unforgettable looks.

So without further ado, a look at the hottest fashion that rocked the Emmys red carpet…

“Euphoria” star Zendaya arrives (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Ozark” star Laura Linney (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Squid Game” Jung Ho-yeon (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Hacks” star Jean Smart (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Great” star Elle Fanning (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

“West Side Story” star Ariana Debose (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmys host and “SNL” star Kenan Thompson (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” star Andrew Garfield (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Succession” star Nicholas Braun (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“The White Lotus” star Natasha Rothwell (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The White Lotus” star Connie Britton (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)