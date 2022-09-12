See the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2022 Emmy Awards

The world of television celebrated its biggest night of the year on Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and the stars of the small screen showed up in their finest duds to mark the occasion.
The big show was hosted by Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live, and the guest list was seriously impressive. Casts from the biggest shows of the moment — including Squid Game, Euphoria, Succession, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Abbott Elementary, to name just a few — turned out dressed to impress, and we’re obsessed with the head-to-toe fabulousness of some of these unforgettable looks.
So without further ado, a look at the hottest fashion that rocked the Emmys red carpet…
