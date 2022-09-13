A Complete List of the 2022 Emmy Winners

Share

Find out if your favorite TV show took home gold this year.

The Emmys Awards came around again last night — and unlike 2021’s (theoretically) socially-distanced affair, the celebrations looked reassuringly normal.

Host Kenan Thompson promised a conflict-free zone (unlike this year’s Acadamy Awards, which featured that infamous slap), and he delivered. He kicked off the evening with dances to remixed theme songs from classic shows like Friends, Stranger Things, and Law and Order, and steered a pacey show focused on the evening’s actual winners.

Notable mentions include Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won her first Emmy for best supporting actress, and became just the second Black woman ever to take home the award. Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the series as teacher Janine Teagues, took home the Emmy for best writer — becoming the first Black woman to receive three nominations in the comedy categories in one year. Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game meanwhile became the first person from a foreign language show to win best actor in a drama.

Predictably, Succession won the award for best drama series — and creator Jesse Armstrong couldn’t resist a dig at the British monarchy during his acceptance speech.

“A bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” he quipped.

Complete List of Emmy Winners 2022

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) — WINNER

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) — WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple) — WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) — WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) — WINNER

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) — WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) — WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers — WINNER

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) — WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) — WINNER

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)