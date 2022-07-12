The 2022 History-Making Emmy Nominees

Share

Find out who made the cut (and who didn’t).

The 2022 Emmy Nominations are in, and something exciting (and long overdue) happened this year: Squid Game just became the first non-English series to be nominated in the main drama category. Before this, Squid Game was the first non-English drama to win awards for the best male and female actors at this year’s SAG Awards. Now, that’s how history is written!

Squid Game is the first non-English language series to be Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama — stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and Oh Young-soo also received Emmy nominations for their incredible performances! pic.twitter.com/8zCH0Kpfvs — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2022

If you watched Squid Game, you might have predicted this play.

Another predictable nominee? Succession, which took the lead with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, which bagged 20 nominations each.

Katie will be happy to hear Colin Firth and Toni Collette were nominated for their roles in The Staircase — she watched the show and was blown away by their performances.

If you’re among the people who like to catch up on the world’s (not so funny) news, you won’t be surprised to hear that Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver are competing for the “Best Variety Talk Series” this year.

Of course, this is just a sneak peek into the list of nominees, which we have in full below. But you’ll have to wait till September 12 to see who wins. We’ll definitely be tuning in to find out if Squid Game will now make history as the first non-English show to win the Emmy for Best Drama!

Complete List of Emmy Nominees 2022

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)