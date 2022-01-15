‘Cheer’ Coach Monica Aldama Takes Us Behind The Scenes

Share

The Netflix legend talked life lessons, filming in the pandemic — and even Cheer star Jerry Harris’ arrest.

Cheerleading coach Monica Aldama is one of the standout stars of Netflix’s hit show Cheer — but her off-screen experiences are even more fascinating.

Former school cheerleader Katie sat down with Monica to talk about the new season of the show — including why filming during a pandemic made for the hardest coaching years of her life, how she learned to work with people from all walks of life, and even Jerry Harris’ arrest on child pornography charges.

As a recent author, Monica also connected with Katie about the unique experience of writing a seriously personal book — and some life lessons they both learned along the way.