Entertainment June 28, 2022

Britney’s Ex Ordered To Trial In Wedding Stalking Case

By Holly Thomas

Britney Spears with her now-husband, Sam Asghari

Jason Alexander live-streamed his invasion of the star’s house.

A man who showed up uninvited to Britney Spears’ wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari has been ordered to trial by a California judge.

According to court records, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that 40-year-old Jason Allen Alexander must answer a felony stalking charge, as well as trespassing, vandalism and battery misdemeanors. Alexander is currently in jail, and his attorney has entered a not guilty plea against all charges.

Alexander apparently appeared at Spears’ home just before her wedding ceremony was due to take place on June 9. He live-streamed his invasion on Instagram, telling his followers that he’d arrived to “crash.” He and Spears, who were childhood friends, were married for just 55 hours in 2004.

Per Sky News, Spears’ security guard confirmed in a preliminary hearing that Alexander had entered the house, and was trying to get into her locked bedroom when he confronted him. The pair then got into a physical struggle. The guard added that Alexander had tried to break in several times in the days prior.

Alexander’s attorney has argued that there’s “no evidence” that Alexander, who’s currently on $100,000 bail, had any intention of harming his ex. His next court hearing is set for July 12.

Spears’ wedding was ultimately an intimate affair attended by a few dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna — with whom she recreated her infamous 2003 VMAs kiss.

More About

Entertainment
serena williams, katie couric's memoir going there, and a promotional poster for Only Murders in the Building serena williams, katie couric's memoir going there, and a promotional poster for Only Murders in the Building
June 24, 2022

What We’re Looking Forward to This Week

It’s easy to look at the week ahead and feel like there’s nothing to look forward to — which is why having a list of the best events, new films, books, and more on hand can make surviving Mondays much more manageable. Whether it’s a great movie, the latest season of your favorite binge-worthy TV series, […]
collage of movies coming out this summer including evlis, minions and where the crawdads sing collage of movies coming out this summer including evlis, minions and where the crawdads sing
June 20, 2022

KCM’s Summer Movie Preview: The 9 Best Films Coming Out Soon

There’s nothing quite a great movie to give you some much-needed escapism from the stresses of work, family, and everything else you’re balancing. And if you’ve already run through the feel-good movies on Netflix or gobbled up our favorite book-to-film adaptations, you’re probably looking for something new. Lucky for us, there’s a slew of great […]
Jesse Tyler Ferguson kisses his Tony Award Jesse Tyler Ferguson kisses his Tony Award
June 13, 2022

The 75th Tony Awards — Aka, the Year of the Understudy

It’s been a rocky few years for the theater world, with shows that would otherwise have enjoyed uninterrupted sell-out runs forced to close or pause production thanks to the pandemic. There was still a lot to celebrate at the 75th annual Tony Awards however, with big payoffs for Broadway transfers of West End hits. The […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events