Britney’s Ex Ordered To Trial In Wedding Stalking Case

Jason Alexander live-streamed his invasion of the star’s house.

A man who showed up uninvited to Britney Spears’ wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari has been ordered to trial by a California judge.

According to court records, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that 40-year-old Jason Allen Alexander must answer a felony stalking charge, as well as trespassing, vandalism and battery misdemeanors. Alexander is currently in jail, and his attorney has entered a not guilty plea against all charges.

Alexander apparently appeared at Spears’ home just before her wedding ceremony was due to take place on June 9. He live-streamed his invasion on Instagram, telling his followers that he’d arrived to “crash.” He and Spears, who were childhood friends, were married for just 55 hours in 2004.

Per Sky News, Spears’ security guard confirmed in a preliminary hearing that Alexander had entered the house, and was trying to get into her locked bedroom when he confronted him. The pair then got into a physical struggle. The guard added that Alexander had tried to break in several times in the days prior.

Alexander’s attorney has argued that there’s “no evidence” that Alexander, who’s currently on $100,000 bail, had any intention of harming his ex. His next court hearing is set for July 12.

Spears’ wedding was ultimately an intimate affair attended by a few dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna — with whom she recreated her infamous 2003 VMAs kiss.