13 Films Full of Female Empowerment to Watch for Women’s History Month

These inspiring women — some historical figures, others fictional — deserve a standing ovation.

It’s officially Women’s History Month! And what better way to celebrate the brave, bright, and fierce nature of women than by popping on an empowering film that celebrates a selection of their show-stopping stories? You can binge all 13 of these movies before International Women’s Day, which is March 8, or spread them out over the month.

What we like about this mix is that it lines up with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which is Break the Bias. “Imagine a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated,” the International Women’s Day website reads. To break biases, you have to expand your understanding of other groups of people and their life experiences. And while watching movies won’t erase all the biases in the world, learning about a life different from your own is a fine place to start.

Some of these movies are based on true stories of historical figures; others are fictional stories that demonstrate gender equality. And on a hopeful bent, we couldn’t help but include a few feature film documentaries that show how younger generations of women like Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg, are raising their voices to fight for necessary change, like more access to education and climate justice.

From the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo to associate supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and tennis extraordinaire Billie Jean King, there’s no shortage of tales that explore what it means to free yourself from societal constraints and fight for justices like equal pay and equal rights. Whether you need a women’s history refresher, or just want to be entertained by female role models, this list will meet your needs this month, and beyond.

Feminist Movies to Watch During Women’s History Month

Hidden Figures (Disney+)

Based on a true story, Hidden Figures tells the untold tale of how three Black mathematicians, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine G. Johnson, working at NASA in the early ‘60s joined forces to help launch the first-ever American astronaut into orbit. Inspiring, impactful, and historic, this film shines a light on the uphill battle this trio faced just to prove their stake among predominantly white male counterparts. In 2015, President Obama awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to the American space race in the ’60s, ’70s, and beyond.

Little Women (iTunes, Prime Video)

A classic coming-of-age tale set during the Civil War, Greta Gerwig’s 2019 interpretation of Little Women sees a star-studded cast (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep) play the March women. Highlighting societal challenges women in the 19th century faced — like the need to marry well and to live beneath the men they choose — this empowering story ultimately advocates that women should live by their own set of rules.

Battle of the Sexes (Prime Video)

Billie Jean King, a world champion on the tennis court and of women’s rights, is played by Emma Stone in this film inspired by the 1973 tennis match between her and self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs (played by Steve Carrell). In their battle (watched by millions around the country), King set out to even the playing field between the sexes in sports, prove that women athletes deserve equal pay, and become living proof that there’s no limit on which gender can rank as number one.

He Named Me Malala (Prime Video)

In 2012, Malala Yousafzai, then a 15-year-old Pakistani student, was deliberately shot in the head by a member of the Taliban. Why? For being vocal that young girls should have the right to education. Yousafzai survived, went on to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, and became a global sensation as a champion for young women’s rights. This feature documentary goes behind the scenes of her life while sharing her hopes and dreams for a better tomorrow.

Frida (Hulu)

Frida explores the sensuous and mysterious life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who’s still heralded today as one of the greatest female artists to ever live. Set in colorful Mexico City, the biopic chronicles the wild romance between her and her husband Diego Rivera, while giving a deep dive into Kahlo’s eccentric personality and revealing how she became an internationally renowned self-portrait artist.

On the Basis of Sex (Prime Video)

Felicity Jones shines in On the Basis of Sex as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fights for the equal rights of women in the ‘60s. Based on a true story, the film explores the early stages of RBG’s career when she deployed inventive tactics to sway a court into realizing that certain laws discriminate by gender. RBG’s legislative success set the stage for laws to be enacted that changed our culture forever and ultimately led her to become an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1993 until her passing in 2020.

Queen of Katwe (Disney+)

For 10-year-old Phiona, learning how to master the game of chess could be her ticket out of living in the Katwe slums of Uganda. In this film (based on a true story) a compassionate missionary ends up teaching Phiona how to force checkmate on her opponents, which sets her off on an unexpected adventure competing in local tournaments. This majestic flick proves you can create a brighter future for yourself by surrounding yourself with people who lift you up and by working hard. Save this grounding, heartwarming flick for your next family movie night.

I Am Greta (Hulu)

Greta Thunberg made waves around the world when she stood up to politicians and world leaders at the United Nations in 2018, bluntly addressing how harmful their inaction against fighting climate change is for future generations. “You are failing us,” the teenage Swedish student declared. This documentary provides an in-depth look at this young visionary’s upbringing and reveals what inspired her to set off on a global crusade to fight for climate justice.

In 2020, Disney transformed their animated classic into a live-action film starring Liu Yifei as Mulan. Two key differences that make this version better than the original? It features an authentic all-Asian cast (many of the voices behind the original characters were not actually Asian) and they dropped Mulan’s love interest. The producers said that decision was inspired by the #MeToo movement — exposing a love affair between Mulan and her commanding officer felt “inappropriate” today.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (Netflix)

Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana is layered. Not only does it explore the gender inequalities women in the music industry face, but the Netflix doc also brings up her sexual assault case against the Colorado radio host who inappropriately groped her (she used her $1 winning at trial to inspire people to believe survivors, as well as to empower victims to speak out). It also chronicles her decision to stand up against her management team and finally vocalize her political views and gives insight into how she felt when Kanye West infamously stepped on stage to steal her first VMA acceptance speech.

Homecoming (Netflix)

In 2018, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to headline Coachella. For the star vocalist, this would become her most historic performance ever. Part concert, part documentary, Homecoming showcases the inspiration behind her iconic set: To celebrate the spirit of historically Black colleges and universities, to shine a light on the beauty of being Black in America through theatrics, and to inspire anyone watching that they have the power in them to live out their wildest dreams, just like her. “It was important to me that everyone that felt they had never seen themselves represented felt like they were on that stage with us,” Beyoncé says in the acclaimed feature.

Erin Brokovich (Peacock)

Julia Roberts won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of real-life Erin Brokovich, the single mother who went to great lengths to expose how a gas and electric company in Hinkley, California was knowingly contaminating civilian drinking water (it was actually killing people who drank it). Inspired by true events, Erin Brokovich teaches that the truth is always worth fighting for — and that it sometimes only takes one person who never gives up to make an enormous impact in society. And often, it’s a woman.

A League of Their Own (Tubi)

The saying “girls can’t play ball” is a derogatory offense that the all-female baseball teams at the center of A League of Their Own prove totally false. Set during World War II, when many of America’s eligible male baseball players were off fighting, the story starts when a power-hungry executive creates an all-female baseball league in the Midwest. Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty, (and Madonna!), play some of the fictional characters. And they’re coached by Tom Hanks in this sports comedy that reveals two major plays: Not only can women step up to the plate just as well as men can, they can also throw a powerful pitch.