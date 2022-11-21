All the Winners at the American Music Awards

Share

Taylor Swift is the most decorated artist in the awards’ history.

Taylor Swift dominated last night’s AMAs, winning all six of the awards she was nominated for, including the biggest prize of the night, artist of the year. The All Too Well singer is the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 wins in total.

Swift was particularly emotional accepting the award for favorite country album, which she won for her re-recorded 2021 record Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Wow. This album is a re-recorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me, but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you,” she told the audience. “So I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”

Red was one of six albums she returned to the studio to recreate after entertainment executive Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande purchased her whole music catalog. Unbeknownst to Swift, Braun sold it for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings.

Chris Brown controversy

The evening didn’t go entirely smoothly, as Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland asked the audience to “chill” when Chris Brown won the award for best male R&B artist. Brown’s continued success is a mystery to many following his admission that he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Accepting the award on his behalf, Rowland told the audience: “Excuse me… chill out.” Cameras showed attendees booing and making other inaudible remarks after the announcement.

“I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” she continued.

“I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

We’ve got the full list of the night’s winners and losers, below

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift *WINNER

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron *WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, Wait For U

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite pop song

Adele, Easy on Me

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Harry Styles, As It Was *WINNER

Lizzo, About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

Favorite music video

Adele, Easy on Me

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite country group or duo

Dan & Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, Wait For U *WINNER

Jack Harlow, First Class

Kodak Black, Super Gremlin

Latto, Big Energy

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown *WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young

Imagine Dragons x JID, Enemy

Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Måneskin, Beggin’ *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

TEMS

Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Other non-televised winners

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite touring artist: Coldplay

Favorite country album: Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)

Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti

Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé Renaissance

Favorite rock album: Ghost “Impera”

Favorite soundtrack: ELVIS

Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen Wasted On You

Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra Dos Oruguitas