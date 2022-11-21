All the Winners at the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift is the most decorated artist in the awards’ history.
Taylor Swift dominated last night’s AMAs, winning all six of the awards she was nominated for, including the biggest prize of the night, artist of the year. The All Too Well singer is the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 wins in total.
Swift was particularly emotional accepting the award for favorite country album, which she won for her re-recorded 2021 record Red (Taylor’s Version).
“Wow. This album is a re-recorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me, but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you,” she told the audience. “So I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”
Red was one of six albums she returned to the studio to recreate after entertainment executive Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande purchased her whole music catalog. Unbeknownst to Swift, Braun sold it for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings.
Chris Brown controversy
The evening didn’t go entirely smoothly, as Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland asked the audience to “chill” when Chris Brown won the award for best male R&B artist. Brown’s continued success is a mystery to many following his admission that he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.
Accepting the award on his behalf, Rowland told the audience: “Excuse me… chill out.” Cameras showed attendees booing and making other inaudible remarks after the announcement.
“I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” she continued.
“I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”
We’ve got the full list of the night’s winners and losers, below
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift *WINNER
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron *WINNER
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix *WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, Wait For U
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
Favorite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles *WINNER
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS *WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite pop song
Adele, Easy on Me
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Harry Styles, As It Was *WINNER
Lizzo, About Damn Time
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
Favorite music video
Adele, Easy on Me
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite country group or duo
Dan & Shay *WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, Wait For U *WINNER
Jack Harlow, First Class
Kodak Black, Super Gremlin
Latto, Big Energy
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Favorite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown *WINNER
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite rock song
Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young
Imagine Dragons x JID, Enemy
Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Måneskin, Beggin’ *WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta *WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
TEMS
Wizkid *WINNER
Favorite K-pop artist
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
Other non-televised winners
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann
Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite touring artist: Coldplay
Favorite country album: Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé Renaissance
Favorite rock album: Ghost “Impera”
Favorite soundtrack: ELVIS
Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen Wasted On You
Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra Dos Oruguitas