Up Your Culinary Game With the 9 Best Cookbooks by Black Authors

In her 2012 book High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America, professor Jessica B. Harris lays out a history of Black cuisine and its prominent place in American food as a whole. She writes that despite the jarring separation from home that African slaves experienced, they carried the memory of flavors and ceremony that eventually “influenced the taste, cooking techniques, marketing styles, ritual behaviors, and hospitality of their descendants and of the country that would become theirs.” In other words, Black cooking and cuisine are inseparable from American food as we recognize it today.

In celebration of Black History Month, we’ve put together a short list of cookbooks by Black authors you should consider adding to your collection. While it’s easy enough to look up new recipes online, each of the books on this list combines its recipes with anecdotes and history lessons that make for great cooking and reading.

For the history buff, there’s Toni Tipton-Martin’s Jubilee, which traces how recipes have evolved over the course of generations, and Lazarus Lynch’s colorful book will satisfy the photographer and the foodie alike. If you never miss your local farmer’s market, we recommend Edna Lewis’s classic guide to seasonal cooking. And if your regular rotation of recipes is getting a little tired, you can’t go wrong with Marcus Samuelsson’s accessible and wide-ranging collection of dishes he makes at home.

Whether you’re a true beginner, you prefer baking to cooking or in reality you just like to look at the pictures, we have something for you. Read on for our list of cookbooks that will help you honor and celebrate Black chefs at every opportunity.

‘Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking’ by Toni Tipton-Martin Amazon In this James Beard Award-winning book, food and nutrition journalist Toni Tipton-Martin illustrates the richness and diversity of Black cooking over the past two hundred years. Drawing on her extensive collection of Black cookbooks, Tipton-Martin highlights more than 100 recipes that recur throughout Black culinary history with new twists and modifications. As a chronicle of forgotten history and beautifully photographed cookbook rolled into one, Jubilee will appeal to anyone who opens it. buy here

‘Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home’ by Marcus Samuelsson Amazon Ever wonder what iconic chef Marcus Samuelsson makes at home? The kitchen legend offers up approachable recipes that still pack a punch of flavor in this book of recipes he cooks for his wife and kids. Samuelsson brings together the flavors of Ethiopian, Swedish, Mexican, Caribbean, Italian, and Southern soul cuisines to create something all his own. buy here

‘In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean’ by Hawa Hassan and Julia Turshen Amazon In Bibi’s Kitchen focuses on the role food and cooking play in identity and feelings of belonging. Somali chef Hawa Hassan, food writer Julia Turshen, and photographer Khadija M. Farah team up to give readers an inside look at the kitchens and traditional dishes of grandmothers, or bibis, from eight East African countries. Gorgeous photography and loving writing bring these women and their family recipes to life. buy here

‘Afro-Vegan: Farm-Fresh African, Caribbean, and Southern Flavors Remixed’ by Bryant Terry Amazon In his 2014 cookbook, food justice activist Bryant Terry incorporates flavors from the African Diaspora into dishes that highlight how delicious fresh vegetables can be. Afro-Vegan includes seasonal menu suggestions to encourage cooks to use the freshest ingredients and, as an added bonus, each recipe is accompanied by a song recommendation. While many of the recipes are complex, they produce delicious meals you can feel good about eating. buy here

‘Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul’ by Lazarus Lynch Amazon If you are ever able to pull your eyes away from the technicolor pictures of food, fashion and of course, two-time Chopped winner Lazarus Lynch, you’ll find a joyful celebration of family and flavor in Son of a Southern Chef. Lynch pays homage to his Guyanese mother and Southern father with each recipe, offering a glimpse into his childhood in Queens and its enduring impact on his cooking. buy here

‘Sweetie Pie’s Cookbook: Soulful Southern Recipes, from My Family to Yours’ by Robbie Montgomery Amazon Robbie Montgomery’s cookbook is named for her soul food restaurants, Sweetie Pie’s, and is similarly focused on preserving the history and traditions of soul food for the next generation. The recipes are accompanied by personal stories from Montgomery’s life as a backup singer and restaurant owner, and the book reads more like a novel than a recipe compilation. buy here

‘In Pursuit of Flavor’ by Edna Lewis Amazon Edna Lewis’s classic cookbook includes almost 200 recipes adapted from her childhood in Freetown, Virginia, a farming community established by formerly enslaved people. Lewis emphasizes the importance of fresh, seasonal ingredients, and her thoughtful pairings and precise techniques speak to the care she has put into each recipe. Lewis’s clear tone and accessible explanations makes In Pursuit of Flavor a joy to read and cook from. buy here

‘Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution’ by Todd Richards Amazon With Soul, Todd Richards pays homage to his culinary roots in soul food while experimenting with new dishes and technique. Richard’s organizes the book by ingredient so readers can cook what’s in season and readily available. Each chapter begins with a traditional recipe, which Richards then remixes and transforms into new dishes that honor the old. Each recipe comes with wine and beers pairings, as well as serving suggestions. buy here