2021 had too much of everything. Too much uncertainty. Too much loss. Too much food! I’m looking forward to the blank slate of 2022 to regroup. I know I need to stop overdoing it. I need to make more time for myself. (I recently wrote an essay admitting that I needed to make big changes and then got expert health and fitness tips which I shared here.) The books listed below have equipped me with the tools I need to roar into 2022, changing my behavior to improve my own emotional, physical, and mental health. I hope they help you, too. And if anyone wants to reset with me, let me know!

My husband, Kyle, gave me this book for the holidays this year. He knew how much I wanted to change some unhealthy habits in my life — like actually working out again and no longer using food as an emotional anchor. I could see right away why this book was a Wall Street Journal bestseller (why hadn’t I heard about it?!?!). Like Andre Agassi having to rethink the way he played tennis to become the No. 1 champion in the world, so do we need to rethink things we do without even thinking about them. This behavior change book will stay by my bedside all year.

Another gift from my husband (I mean, really, he’s a mensch!), this book gives a solid framework for how to achieve any goal. Drawing on principles of willpower and science, Fumio Sasaki learns to succeed in his goal to be a minimalist, teaching us how to conquer any challenge.

Watching TV isn’t actually fun, according to Catherine Price. It’s “fake fun.” True fun, the combination of playfulness, connection, and flow is where it’s at. Achieving this will lead to a stronger community, more energy, and a sense of purpose. Turns out, there are many cognitive, physical, and emotional benefits of true fun, so make time for it in the new year.

This advice book by the absolutely amazing and spiritual Agapi Stassinoupoulos will have you rethinking prayer. With short chapters on all types of things you want to accomplish or stop struggling with, this is a different approach to setting intentions. Stassinopoulos, Arianna Huffington’s sister in addition to a bestselling author in her own right, shares her own family history and personal issues in this memoir with modern-day prayers.

Confession: I bought Colin Cowie’s books on wedding planning in the early 2000s before I was even engaged. Now he’s guiding me — and the rest of us — through our journey to professional and relationship success. This book is not just a business book, although it does help us rethink customer service. By sharing his unlikely success story, Cowie inspires the reader to achieve whatever we set our minds to doing. If he can do it, he argues, so can we. His innovative thinking and creativity are aspirational, making this book the gold standard of self-help.

Principal ballerina with the New York City Ballet, Broadway performer, and a mother of three with an MBA, Whitney Fairchild knows a thing or two about stress and having too much on her plate. In her beautiful book, she outlines tips for everything from time management to weight management in a must-read guide for anyone struggling to get it all done. Aren’t we all?!

Good Morning America parenting expert Ericka Souter is here to help us frantic, busy moms learn how to do it. Not only does Ericka share her own experience, but she taps into expert advice from therapists, happiness experts, parenting gurus, and many, many other parents. Her advice, all told with a wink and a nod, is absolutely essential.