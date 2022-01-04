Books January 4, 2022

Katie Dishes on Her Reading Habits and Her Favorite Books

By Katie Couric Media

katie couric holding her memoir

Supplement your reading list with some of Katie’s picks this winter, featured in The New York Times.

It should come as no surprise that Katie is a big reader. Naturally, everyone wants her book recommendations — including The New York Times. So, she gave the people what they wanted in a new interview in which she shares just how many different kinds of books and articles appeal to her.

“I know I love a book when I read a passage and it stops me in my tracks and makes me read it again,” our leading lady told NYT. “These pieces always restore my faith in journalism and thoughtful, nuanced writing.”

Katie’s book list runs the gamut from classics like Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart to the heartwarming, anonymously written Becoming Duchess Goldblatt to of-the-moment nonfiction like An Ugly Truth, an exposé of Facebook written by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang. 

“Lately, I’m gravitating to books that help me understand the state of the world.”

Her comfort read is a book of poetry that belonged to her mom, The Best Loved Poems of the American People. “My mom loved poetry and when I read ‘In Flanders Fields’ it always makes me think of her,” she told the Times

Want more scoop on Katie’s reading habits? In the interview, she also shared her favorite authors and places to read. 

