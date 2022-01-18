Books January 18, 2022

Books To Cope With Life’s Craziness and Time Crunch

By Zibby Owens

illustration of a pile of books about productivity

Shutterstock

These books are worth your time and full attention!

Everyone always asks me what my secret is. How do I fit it all in? Yes, my brand, Moms Don’t Have Time To, is based on poking fun at the fact that women have time for almost nothing – from reading to losing weight, from having sex to seeing friends, even to grieve. And yet: we must! 

I usually answer that every day is a circus and that I make mistakes along the way. But I also credit a few experts whose advice I’ve taken on my path to running two companies, releasing 400+ podcasts annually, writing books, and contributing articles like these! My own hacks: color-coded iCal calendars, asking Siri to set alarms so I’m not late, doing one thing at a time and doing it well, putting things that can wait on hold, outsourcing to trusted team members when possible, and bringing my kids into everything I do. 

Here are a few books that really help with time management. (And don’t say that your form of time management is to not read this article – ha!) 

Best Time Management Books

Julie Morgenstern, Time to Parent: Organizing Your Life to Bring Out the Best in Your Life and You

New York Times bestselling author and organizational guru Julie Morgenstern changed my life. She has a lot of helpful frameworks, tips, and tools, but I particularly loved “mod, max, min.” This paradigm is all about setting intentions as they relate to energy. Some things are worth the maximum amount of energy like, say, this article. But other things, like tonight’s dinner, were only worth the minimum amount. (I ordered in.) Then others are worth moderate energy like, perhaps, my 20-minute Peloton workout. Every day, you can choose how to invest your time and energy like a mathematical equation. Laundry? Min. Bedtime stories for my little guy? Max. Try it! 

Laura Vanderkam, The New Corner Office: How the Most Successful People Work From Home

Laura Vanderkam is a time management obsessive. She tracks her time in small increments daily with elaborate spreadsheets – and has for years. With the onset of the pandemic, she outlined a number of ways working from home could be most effective. (See how efficient she is? She had a book out about the pandemic within months!) And she has five kids. Her analysis of how she spends time helps everyone. Looks like working from home may be here to stay, so this slim guide should sit squarely on your desk. 

Thatcher Wine, The Twelve Monotasks: Do One Thing at a Time to Do Everything Better

Maybe multitasking is overrated? Thatcher Wine, founder of Juniper Books (which makes fabulous custom book spines and is a great gift resource), thinks so. He argues that we can all be more productive if we listen to neurological and psychological research and focus on one thing at a time. He outlines 12 common tasks we can do better one at a time for a more efficient life. (Good thing he can’t see my life at this moment!)

Samantha Boardman, MD, Everyday Vitality: Turning Stress Into Strength

This glamorous Manhattan doctor decided to go back to school at age 40 to also get a degree in positive psychology. So, she knows a thing or two about stress. Dr. Boardman shares the lessons she has learned across disciplines for managing the craziness in daily life for better overall health. 

Moms Don’t Have Time To Anthologies

And in case these books aren’t enough, check out my two anthologies, which came out in 2021: Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology (all proceeds donated to Covid vaccine research) and Moms Don’t Have Time to Have Kids: A Timeless Anthology. They contain personal essays by over 100 bestselling and notable authors on 10 things they don’t have time to do: sleep, work out, have sex, lose weight, eat, read books, write, see friends, get sick, and breathe. Reading the collections will be worth your time!

More About

Books
large and small hands inside a heart on a purple background large and small hands inside a heart on a purple background
January 15, 2022

She Was the First Single Woman to Adopt From Abroad — Here’s What She Learned About Parenting

Marjorie Margolies is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and in 1970 she became the first single person in the United States to adopt a child from abroad. Her new book And How Are The Children?: Timeless Lessons from the Frontlines of Motherhood details her journey from being a working woman to a mother of two to a […]
a collage of books over top of musical notes a collage of books over top of musical notes
January 12, 2022

Music to My Eyes: Zibby Owens’ Favorite Books About Musicians

It might seem tough to write — and read — about music. After all, you can’t hear the notes as you move from line to line, and typed letters on pages don’t form audible lyrics. And yet some works of literature are so musically gifted, you just might feel like you’ve been to a concert […]
katie couric holding her memoir katie couric holding her memoir
January 4, 2022

Katie Dishes on Her Reading Habits and Her Favorite Books

It should come as no surprise that Katie is a big reader. Naturally, everyone wants her book recommendations — including The New York Times. So, she gave the people what they wanted in a new interview in which she shares just how many different kinds of books and articles appeal to her. “I know I […]