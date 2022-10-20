A Survey Used 76,000 Responses To Determine America’s Favorite Books — Here Are the Top 50

Share

Is your favorite on the list?

Sometimes, fascinating data comes from unexpected places.

A noncommercial research organization called WordsRated uses a data-based perspective to evaluate books, literature, and the publishing industry — and generate some pretty fun reports in the process. According to a survey of over 2,000 people, 50 percent of Americans haven’t read a book this past year. They also zoom out for a global perspective, like in this report about reading habits around the world.

A few months ago, the org posted a job listing that was pretty interesting. The position? Bibliophile-at-large. Said bibliophile would be required to devour books while collecting data from the texts; things like the numbers of characters by gender or which animals appear in the book. If you’re a bookworm, that likely sounds like an exciting opportunity. Well, the Internet agreed: The company received over 130,000 applications, with about 76,000 responses coming from the US.

Because the process required applicants to list their favorite book (and its author) WordsRated accidentally conducted a huge survey of America’s favorite books of 2022.

The organization recently published their findings, including America’s top favorite books broken down by state. (Apparently California, Colorado, Delaware, and Texas all have the same favorite book. And Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, and Illinois all have the same favorite author.) You can find America’s favorite 100 books here and favorite authors here. Both data sets include all the state-by-state details, too.

Meanwhile, here are America’s top 50 favorite reads. If you see a book you’ve been meaning to page through for years (or even decades) let this be the sign to make a trip to your local bookstore — or library, Kindle Store, or Audible — and treat yourself to a new adventure.

America’s Top 50 Favorite Books