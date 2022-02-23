6 Podcasts About Relationships That’ll Make You Laugh, Cry, and Remember Why You Love

Share

Because at the end of And Just Like That, we couldn’t help but wonder, are there any real relationship podcasts?

Whether you’re married or happily single, we can all afford a little advice when it comes to matters of the heart. Luckily, podcasts are practically a goldmine when it comes to offering some solid insight into love and relationships.

The main question is how do you like your relationship advice delivered? If you were excited to see Carrie Bradshaw host her own relationship podcast at the end of And Just Like That’s first season, you might like podcasts from columnists like the Boston Globe’s Meredith Goldstein doling out some solid guidance to the love-sick and broken-hearted on Love Letters. But if you’d rather listen to no-nonsense truths from a real-life expert, then Esther Perel’s Where Should We Begin? might be for you because it lets you listen in on others’ relationship struggles. There’s also journalist Jo Piazza’s Committed, which offers some moving stories from couples who have been through some incredibly tough times.

Whatever your taste may be, you’ll come away from any of these relationship podcasts a little bit wiser — and hopefully, your love life will be the better for it.

Anna Faris is probably best known for her on camera hilarity in the Scary Movie film series, but she’s also the host of her own podcast, which features interviews with some A-list celebrities, like Brooke Shields and Matthew McConaughey, who then help her advise listeners on their various relationship woes. Sometimes, expert dating and relationship coach April Beyer joins in to help give some professional advice.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit in a real-life couples counseling session? This podcast allows you to feel like you’re eavesdropping on one. In each episode, renowned therapist Esther Perel sits down with real-life couples who detail their troubles. Bring your popcorn and a notepad, because this podcast is definitely worth a listen.

We’re big fans of Modern Love — we’ve even written about it and how relationships have been impacted by the pandemic. If it sounds familiar, then that could be because this podcast is based on the New York Times’s beloved column with the same and it’s just one of the many spinoffs (there’s also a book and an Amazon series). Hosted by Anna Martin, the podcast features a range of intriguing and sometimes quirky essays that have been submitted by listeners as well as a chat with the authors themselves.

This podcast from the Boston Globe features love and relationship advice from long-time advice columnist Meredith Goldstein. In terms of format, each season is loosely organized around a certain theme, such as how to overcome breakups and how to find love at any age. The stories are incredibly heartfelt as well as diverse, and they might inspire you to keep your heart (and mind) open.

If you’re a fan of the Bachelor, then you might recognize popular former contestants and co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo. Together, they talk through questions about life, love, and relationships in a way that will appeal to and entertain fans of the franchise and non-fans, equally. In addition to breaking down the latest season’s much-talked-about moments, they also interview fellow contestants, such as Clayton Echard, who opens up about his body issues and the traumatic bullying that he experienced as a kid.

Jo Piazza, who’s a journalist, author, and podcaster, delves into the hilarious, heartbreaking, inspiring, and sometimes shocking stories of couples of all kinds. These couples have really interesting stories to tell — they’ve weathered through unimaginable circumstances, and after the longest of days, and still want to wake up next to one another in the morning. She’s interviewed couples ranging from reality dating show successes (Cameron and Lauren from Love is Blind) to a pair of sex workers to couples who’ve overcome physical and emotional tragedies together.