Culture June 17, 2022

7 Anti-Racist Educators and Organizations You Should Follow on Social Media

By Katie Couric Media

graphic of though bubbles coming from phones with social media and antiracist icons in them

Graphic by KCM/Getty

Give these folks a follow for insight and inspiration.

In his essential manual, How to Be an Antiracist, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi explains that, “like fighting an addiction, being an antiracist requires persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination.” 

In short, it’s not easy. But following educators and organizations invested in teaching antiracism on social media can be an excellent place to start. We’ve gathered some great resources, from groups devoted to teaching racial equity to academics providing some eye-opening insights. Give these folks a follow to interject your social media feeds with daily doses of enlightenment.

Check Your Privilege

Check Your Privilege is a group founded by Myisha T. Hill, an advocate and the author of Heal Your Way Forward. The org posts frequently about how systematic racism impacts the mental health of BIPOC individuals. They also provide everyday examples of privilege you can look out for in those you surround yourself with and in your own behaviors in the hopes of improving. Currently, they’re running #CYPHotSummerAction, a program to support Black youth and families.

Blair Imani

Blair Imani is a historian, activist, and author. In her Smarter in Seconds series, which she posts on her Instagram account, she shares delightful (and easily digestible) short videos about a wide range of topics, including antiracism, mental health, and intersectionality. 

Brittany Packnett Cunningham

Brittany Packnett Cunningham was one of the leading activists to emerge in the aftermath of the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black man in Ferguson, Missouri, and became a member of President Obama’s task force on 21st Century policing. She now hosts UNDISTRACTED, a news and racial justice podcast, and frequently posts powerful clips from her shows across her accounts. 

The Conscious Kid

If you’re a parent or caregiver striving to raise a socially-conscious child, you’ll want to check out this account. The org provides educational resources for parents and educators taking steps to disrupt racism, inequality, and bias, and also has wonderful recommendations for diverse and enriching children’s books.

Austin Channing Brown

Austin Channing Brown is the bestselling author of I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness, the executive producer of a web series on expanding racial justice, and a host of workshops on systemic racism. She shares thoughtful observations on anti-Blackness and guidance on practicing what she calls “joyful antiracism” across her social media accounts.

Nikole Hannah-Jones

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and architect of The New York Times’ 1619 Project always has her finger on the pulse of racial justice issues in the U.S. Her Twitter feed is an excellent source to keep you in the know on the latest in politics, media, and race.

Rachel Ricketts

Rachel Ricketts is a racial justice educator and the author of Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy. She shares bite-size bits of wisdom on her Instagram account about anti-Blackness, implicit bias, and collective healing.

