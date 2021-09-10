Covid-19 September 10, 2021

Biden Expands Vaccine Mandates and Doubles Fines For Unmasked Flyers

By Tess Bonn

covid-19 vaccines

(Katie Couric Media/Getty Images)

Regulations to incentivize Americans to get a Covid-19 shot are getting tougher.

President Biden announced new vaccine mandates that could cover up to 100 million Americans as part of a six-part plan to get the coronavirus under control. Biden didn’t mince his words for the roughly 80 million citizens who have yet to be vaccinated: “Your refusal has cost all of us.”

Biden also said the government is ready to roll out free booster shots to most Americans after they’ve been approved by the FDA and CDC. His administration has been eyeing a rollout in late September, but Moderna’s new combination booster, which would protect from coronavirus and flu, may not come until later.

What does Biden’s plan mean for federal workers?

All federal workers and contractors will be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine, but unlike Biden’s previous order over the summer, they will no longer be able to opt-out by getting tested regularly. 

What does it mean for private companies?

Biden called on the Labor Department to require all businesses with more than 100 employees to make sure their workers are either vaccinated or tested at least once a week. If companies don’t comply, they could face up to $14,000 in fines per employee. 

What does it mean for healthcare and education workers?

Those who work at hospitals receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding will be required to be fully vaccinated. The same requirement applies to nearly 300,000 educators in the federal Head Start program. 

What does it mean for airline passengers?

Biden’s plan would double fines for flyers who refuse to comply with TSA’s mask mandates. First-time offenders could face at least a $500 penalty, while repeat offenders would have to shell out as much as $3,000. 

