Covid-19 November 30, 2021

What’s Fueling the War on Vaccine Mandates?

By Katie Couric Media

Demonstrators protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates

Katie Couric Media/Getty Images

A look at how lawmakers are helping the unvaccinated avoid Biden’s rules.

As the nation braces for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 (and the CDC has strengthened its recommendation to incorporate language that all adults “should” get a booster shot) many Americans are still refusing to get vaccinated — even if it costs them their jobs. We’ve got the latest on the fights being staged locally and nationally against vaccine requirements.

How vaccine mandates took shape

In September, President Biden unveiled new regulations intended to push two-thirds of the American workforce to get vaccinated. But the measures have quickly become ensnared in legal battles, making it uncertain whether they can even be enforced. Most recently, a federal judge in Missouri blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states.

Some states have already pushed back

Nine GOP-led states have passed laws that either ban companies from requiring vaccination at all or allow workers to easily sidestep the mandate. In Florida, for instance, employees can claim an exemption for a wide range of reasons, including an “anticipated future pregnancy” or a previous Covid-19 infection. (The state’s ban recently pushed Disney World to pause its employee vaccine mandate.)

Courting the anti-vax vote

Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee are now allowing employees who were fired or quit over their workplace’s vaccine rules to receive unemployment benefits. It’s part of a new GOP strategy to win the loyalty of unvaccinated Americans, per Axios, and capitalize on the anger around public health mandates to strengthen their base going into the 2022 midterms. That approach was tested in recent elections, and seemed to tilt the scale in Virginia and New Jersey.

Taking the fight to D.C.

Senate Republicans are challenging the mandate aimed at private employees, using the Congressional Review Act, and they’ve introduced at least 20 bills meant to weaken Biden’s vaccine regulations.

More About

Covid-19
post image
December 2, 2021

The Race Against the New Covid-19 Variant Shaking the World

Thanksgiving 2021 was unfortunately dimmed by the arrival of a new coronavirus variant, the Omicron variant. Here’s what we know about this new Covid variant so far. Where was the Omicron variant discovered? Omicron was first discovered in South Africa and reported on November 24. Prof Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for […]
post image
November 19, 2021

Could This Be Covid’s Last Stand? These 3 Factors Will Determine The Pandemic’s Trajectory

This winter is already prompting concerns of another surge in coronavirus cases, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is making grim predictions and warning of a “double whammy” that could even affect those who’ve been fully vaccinated. These are the three factors to keep an eye on: Immunity  About 59 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, […]
post image
November 18, 2021

How to Plan for Holiday Gatherings Amid Another Uncertain Pandemic Season

If you’re experiencing anxiety surrounding this holiday season, you’re not alone. Though we’ve come a long way since last year when the U.S. saw an “unprecedented” spike in Covid-19-related hospitalizations during the holidays, there are still some concerns around family gatherings and travel. This is especially true amid the continued rollout of vaccines among kids […]