Covid-19 April 19, 2022

These U.S. Airlines Will Let You Fly Mask-Free

By Holly Thomas

Passengers wait to board flight

Delta warned travelers they “may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours.”

On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mandate that masks be worn aboard planes, trains, buses and other public transportation.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue all announced that masks are now optional on their aircraft following the ruling.

Delta warned travelers they “may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours,” while this update is communicated to its staff.

Alaska Airlines urged passengers to remain considerate, writing on its website: “While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option.”

American Airlines released a statement saying that face masks will no longer be required for customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights, but added that “face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements.”

The company also offered assurance that “customers and team members may choose to continue to wear masks at their own discretion.”

In a statement to NPR, United Airlines said that masks aren’t required on domestic flights and select international flights anymore.

“While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask — and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public — they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit,” the company said.

A spokesperson for the airline added that they will continue to “closely monitor the situation,” in case health officials provide any further updates.

Since the CDC’s first public health order requiring masks for travelers in February 2021, more than 7,000 unruly passenger incidents have been reported — 70% of which have involved masking rules, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Last week, the CDC extended the mask mandate through May 3, but a Biden administration official has confirmed that the order is no longer in effect while the ruling is reviewed.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who issued the decision, said that the CDC had exceeded its legal powers in issuing the mandate, and improperly invoked the “good cause exception”, which allows the agency to skip public notice and comment on the mandate.

