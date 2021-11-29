Share

The word on every newsreader’s lips is Omicron — but what do we actually know about it?

In unfortunate news from the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving was dimmed by the arrival of a new coronavirus variant, the Omicron variant. Here’s what we know about this new Covid variant so far.

Where was the Omicron variant discovered?

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa and reported on November 24. Prof Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said it had a “big jump on evolution,” due to its unusual constellation of mutations.

Why are we worried?

Omicron is the most heavily-mutated version of the coronavirus so far, with over 30 mutations of the spike protein viruses use to get into human cells — more than double that of Delta. One scientist described the list of mutations as “horrific,” while another told the BBC it was the worst variant they’d seen.

Though its transmissibility and resistance to immunity are still unknown, the WHO says the likelihood of further global spread of Omicron is very high. Cases have already been reported in Botswana, Belgium, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Hong Kong.

What are the Omicron symptoms?

So far, symptoms have been described as “extremely mild.”

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, told the BBC on Sunday that she started to see patients around Nov. 18 with “unusual symptoms.” She said they differed slightly from those of the Delta variant. “It actually started with a male patient who’s around the age of 33…and he said to me that he’s just [been] extremely tired for the past few days and he’s got these body aches and pains with a bit of a headache,” she told the BBC.

The patient didn’t have a sore throat (he had a “scratchy throat”), cough, or loss of taste or smell.

Dr. Coetzee tested that patient for Covid, and he was positive, as was his family. Then, she saw more patients that day with the same kinds of symptoms.

What about travel restrictions because of Omicron?

At least 44 countries — including the U.S. — have already imposed travel restrictions from several African countries, and Japan and Israel have banned all foreign nationals.

What happens next?

Dr. Fauci says that it’ll take about a fortnight to determine whether Omicron is resistant to existing vaccines, but the U.S. is taking a proactive stance, and the unvaccinated are being urged to get their shots ASAP. Moderna is already exploring the possibility of an Omicron-specific vaccine booster, should that become necessary.

Katie caught up with her friend Dr. Jeremy Faust about why Omicron caught the world’s attention — and whether vaccines are expected to protect us…