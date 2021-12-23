Share

Experts call it a real “game changer.”

The Food and Drug Administration just authorized the first official antiviral pill for emergency use to treat Covid-19, and thousands could be available as soon as this month.

This comes as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the U.S. and around the world. In Israel, where cases are topping records not seen since October, officials have begun rolling out a fourth booster shot for those who are aged 60-plus, in an effort to bring down cases. But there is some hope: Researchers in South Africa, where the Omicron strain is thought to have originated, found that cases have already dropped by 20 percent. In the meantime, here’s info on what to expect from the new Covid pill.

First, what is this drug, Paxlovid, exactly?

Paxlovid is a Covid-19 medication made by Pfizer, and may be used to treat either Omicron or Delta variants. “One of its benefits is it is agnostic currently to variant type,” Jeffrey Klausner, MD, tells KCM.

It’s benefits are promising: clinical trials have shown it to slash the chances of hospitalization or death by as much as 88 percent among adults at high-risk of severe Covid-19, compared with a placebo. “In terms of Paxlovid, that is a game-changer,” says Klausner. “It is a very safe and highly effective treatment.”

The timing of the FDA’s approval is also critical given a current shortage of needed drugs, including Covid-19 treatments. Antibody medicine, which have been in short supply, are already proving to be no match for Omicron, and hospitals are scrambling to find alternative treatments. Amid this urgency, Dr. Klausner, as part of a team of researchers, has filed an emergency-use authorization for Fluvoxamine, a drug that has traditionally been used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder and other conditions like depression. Though it doesn’t currently have FDA approval to treat any infection, the University of Southern California professor and his team found that the drug’s ability to decrease inflammation could be used to treat Covid-19 complications.

“This pill comes right at the right time,” Robert Lahita, MD, tells KCM. It’s also not the only antiviral drug on the horizon: Merck’s Molnupiravir just got the green light from the FDA for high-risk adults.

How does Paxlovid work?

The FDA says Paxlovid works to block the ability of the virus to copy itself. A course of treatment is made up of three tablets that are taken twice a day over the course of five days, for a total of 30 pills. The pill is taken in combination with Ritonavir, a generic antiviral that’s commonly used to treat HIV.

But there’s an important caveat: Dr. Lahita tells us that the pills need to be taken within the first five days of symptoms. “It obliterates the virus replication process,” he explains. He adds that the treatment will need to be administered by a healthcare professional, saying it won’t be “like taking an aspirin.”

Are there any Paxlovid side effects?

The FDA is continuing to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Paxlovid, warning that it shouldn’t be taken along with certain drugs, or by people with an untreated HIV infection. The most commonly reported side effect was loss of taste, diarrhea, high blood pressure, and muscle aches.

Dr. Lahita says the choice to prescribe it should be left to doctors to decide, though he acknowledges that there are even some unknowns within the medical community. “Most physicians have no information on the different vicissitudes of taking this medication yet,” he says. “I’m sure that’s all going to be coming out shortly and I’m sure [the pill] will be administered in both the emergency room and in specialized areas.”

Who will be able to access it?

The antibody shots won’t initially be available to the general public. As with other treatments used to combat Covid-19, the FDA will limit the drug to people at “higher risk of being hospitalized for Covid-19,” such as seniors and people with underlying conditions, like diabetes.

How will it be rolled out?

The Biden administration, which purchased roughly 10 million doses in November, will handle the exact distribution plan, which remains to be seen. Dr. Klausner says the treatment should “be made easily accessible through urgent care centers” across the country, and that officials could create standing orders, so that qualified recipients can easily access them.

“We cannot rely on our antiquated medical-care systems,” he tells us.