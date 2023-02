Share

Here’s why tinnitus happens and how you can deal with it.

Are your ears buzzing? In case you haven’t heard, it’s currently Tinnitus Awareness Week: From February 6-12, experts educate the public about the symptoms of this condition and how to prevent it. To address this common — and annoying — problem, our team chatted with Dr. Bradley Kesser of the University of Virginia about why your ears might be ringing and what you can do about it.