A Texas ER Doctor Discusses America’s Gun Crisis

Share

Where can we find common ground?

As of late June 2023, the Gun Violence Archive has counted more than 331 mass shootings in the United States this year — the fastest the US has ever reached over 200 shootings in a year. Texas has been the state at the center of gun violence tragedies — including the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, the 2019 El Paso and Odessa shootings, and most recently, the Allen, Texas mall shooting, where a gunman killed eight people, including three children, in less than five minutes.

Dr. Jen Arnold, a neonatologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, and Dr. James McCarthy, executive president and chief physician executive at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas, discuss an ER doctor’s perspective on the ongoing gun violence crisis in America, why it’s been so hard to pass common sense gun laws, and how we as a nation can collectively help solve America’s gun problem. Watch their entire conversation above.