The Power of Petals! How the Costumed Gardeners of SFinBloom Improve Their City One Seed at a Time

It’s a special treat for bees, too.

What does it take to make the world a more beautiful place? For Shalaco and Phoenix, the duo behind SFinBloom, the answer was simple.

“What we do is described as a guerilla style of gardening,” Shalaco says. “We go around and find spaces that are the most neglected — things that can only benefit from having native wildflowers grow in them — and we just sprinkle some wildflowers and poof! They grow.”

SFinBloom has been spreading these native flowers through San Francisco for 10 years, and they now do so in fuzzy bee costumes (a suggestion from a friendly observer who saw their work in action). And while the mission brings plenty of beauty to their city, that’s not the only upside.

“So much of the food we depend on is pollenated by beneficial insects. Their populations are in decline due to habitat loss, use of pesticides, and erratic weather due to climate change,” Shalaco explains. “So by planting native wildflowers, you’re planting the flowers that are the most beneficial to these small but important parts of our ecosystem.”

In the video above, get a look at the creative methods this team is using to make a difference — and learn how you can do the same in your own community.