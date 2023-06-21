Money Talks: These Experts Break Down the U.S.’s Stark Racial Wealth Gap

Share

Plus, they explain to Katie how we can reimagine America’s financial landscape.

It’s no secret that wealth in America is starkly divided along racial lines. Just two years ago, the Federal Reserve reported that white households still earn about twice as much as Black or Latino families. But the causes of this devastating economic disparity are anything but simple.

In this podcast sponsored by Ally, experts sound off on why the U.S. has these issues — and what we can do to fix them. First, Katie is joined by financial columnist Michelle Singletary. Her Washington Post series “Sincerely, Michelle” responded to George Floyd’s tragic murder and also delved into the conflux of financial disparity and race. Then, Katie is joined by Chloe McKenzie, founder of Black Fem, a wealth justice nonprofit dedicated to closing that financial gap.