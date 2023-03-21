Curated by You: 10 of Your Favorite Products Are Currently on Sale

Share

The most-loved, most-purchased items readers snagged this month, all of which are on sale as we speak.

When it comes to finding the latest and greatest shoppable items on the planet, you probably look to your friends for advice. That’s why we decided to go to you, our loyal readers (and friends), to see what you’re currently loving and buying.

Since we trust your judgment implicitly, we decided to make a space to feature the products you’re raving about, buying in more than one color, and grabbing for your pals. And since all of us love to save a few pennies, we’re bringing you not just tried-and-tested winners, but a list of which ones are on sale. (You’re very welcome.)

Because too much of a good thing is never enough, each month, we’ll be bringing you new deals on your favorite products. Here are some of the most-loved, most-purchased items readers snagged last month, all of which are on sale as we speak.

Products You Loved That Are on Sale Now

Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow Cushion Lab We’ve sung the praises of this pillow for months now, and we won’t be stopping anytime soon. This oblong pillow has the perfect amount of neck support for back and side sleepers, and the silky pillowcase that it comes with fits like a glove (meaning you don’t wake up with pillow marks on your cheeks or extremely frizzy hair the next morning). $86 at Cushion Lab

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Chances are you have a pair of wireless headphones already, but if you haven’t upgraded to the noise-cancelling AirPod Pros yet, late is better than never. Not only are these an editor favorite, but they’re backed by thousands of five-star reviews online. $200 at Amazon

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoes Zappos Katie and most of the staff at Katie Couric Media are devotees of Hoka’s cushy Clifton shoes. Whether you spend long days on your feet at work or enjoy some cushion while running, these sneakers will give you a bounce in your step. $112 at Zappos

Nectar Sleep Mattress Nectar A good night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health, and your mattress is the literal foundation of getting a full eight hours. Right now, new customers can score 33 percent off anything they purchase from Nectar, including the brand’s highly rated memory foam mattress. $359+ at Nectar

Avaline Essentials Pack Avaline May your cup runneth over with delicious and organic wine. This variety box from Avaline comes with nine bottles (three of each rosé, red, and white), giving you the perfect excuse to host a dinner party with friends. $201 at Avaline

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheets Cozy Earth Who says you can’t have the comfort of a hotel bed at home? With smooth, cool sheets from Cozy Earth, every night will feel like a getaway. These sheets are made from bamboo, which is naturally sweat- and heat-wicking, and they’ll get softer with each wash. $255+ at Cozy Earth

J.Crew Ruched Swimsuit J.Crew We’re dreaming of warmer days, and until they arrive, we’ll be curating a fabulous summer wardrobe. If you want to channel Daphne from the latest season of White Lotus, we recommend pairing this with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a sleek blowout. $102 at J.Crew

J.Crew High-Rise Slim Demi-Boot Jean in Brookshire Wash J.Crew Katie loves a bootcut jean, and this pair from J.Crew is no exception. The mild flare is right on trend, while the light color will usher you into spring. The high-waist will make you feel statuesque, and you won’t have to worry about showing off anything you don’t want to when you bend over. $105 at J.Crew

J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Pajamas J.Crew Whether you’re heading to bed or lounging lackadaisically on a Saturday afternoon, there’s something about a put-together pajama set that makes any activity even more relaxing. This button-up and pant duo from J.Crew is made of crisp cotton that will keep you cool as a cucumber while you sleep, but it’s also chic enough to wear during early morning Zoom calls in a pinch. $70 at J.Crew