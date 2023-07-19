Tomato Girl Summer Has Arrived — Here’s How To Nail the Italian-Inspired Trend

Share

Consider it the coastal grandma trend’s single sister.

What if each morning you woke up, opened the shutters in your Italian villa to your seaside view, and breathed in the salty air before your morning espresso? While the dew is still wet on the grass, you walk leisurely through your garden, picking ripe tomatoes and fresh herbs to use in the pasta you’ll cook later in the day, after spending some time on your balcony cracking open a new book. Idyllic, right?

Not surprisingly, this fantasy, dubbed the “tomato girl” aesthetic, is yet another TikTok fashion trend. Not unlike the coastal grandma aesthetic, this one glorifies living a life that’s slow, decadent, and completely up to you. Instead of wrapping yourself in cashmere as a coastal chic woman would, you throw on a silk scarf and sunglasses. We’re likening this to an Italian version of the coastal grandma — perhaps “nonna” would be more fitting here.

It’s nearly impossible to nail down where the “tomato girl summer” fashion trend truly started, but the term now has over 35 million views on TikTok. We’d argue that Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun or Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia did it first — or was it Frances Mayes, whose memoir Under the Tuscan Sun: At Home in Italy Inspired the film? Or maybe it was Sophia Loren or Monica Vitti, the Italian actresses who exuded style and effortlessness wherever they went. However, trends go around and come around, so who knows who did it first. One of the many Greek goddesses was probably the OG tomato girl.

If you’re looking to exude effortless tomato girl vibes this summer, we’ve got you covered. The look is generally Mediterranean-inspired, think flowy linen dresses, barely there makeup, and silk scarves as headwraps. Perhaps you will traipse through a farmer’s market with a straw bag, casually bumping into a gorgeous stranger who later becomes your summer lover. Or maybe you’re living your best single life, traveling along the coast to drink wine and swim during sunset.

The beauty of this trend is that it’s up to you to decide how you want to interpret it and incorporate it into your own wardrobe. But, if you want a good starting point, here’s what we would have in our ideal tomato girl summer wardrobe.

Tomato Girl Summer Clothing and Accessories

J.Crew Wide Brim Sun Hat J.Crew You’re going to need a wide-brimmed sun hat to protect you from the intense summer rays, whether they’re Mediterranean or not. This neutral straw design will top off just about any outfit, and it can roll up easily when you need to stow it away in a bag or purse. $35+ at J.Crew

Lisa Says Gah! Robyn Jeans Lisa Says Gah! Maybe this is taking the trend too literally, but these jeans with tomato vines printed on them are perfect for a tomato girl summer. The high rise and rigid denim are structured, but the wide leg gives a more casual feel overall. Pair this with a linen top or tank and it’s an instant outfit. $188, Lisa Says Gah

Quince Linen Button-Down Dress Quince Remember that white dress Diane Lane wore in the movie? This is the next best thing. It’s available in a number of different colors, and the included belt is removable if you prefer a flowier fit. $50 at Quince

Castaner Espadrilles Zappos Not only can these wedges handle uneven cobblestone streets, but they’re Katie’s favorite summer shoes, too. Instead of an unreasonably high heel, opt for moderate wedges. They’re easier to walk in and ooze European summer vibes. $140 at Zappos

Straw Handbag Amazon Straw handbags have been in for a while now, and it’s clear that they won’t be going out of style anytime soon. Be sure to find one with a lining, like this one, so you don’t lose the contents of your bag through the spaces in the weave — unless you’re hoping to bump into a beautiful stranger, drop your purse, and lock eyes while you both scramble to pick up your belongings. $26 at Amazon

J.Crew Ruched V-Neck One-Piece J.Crew If you can’t summer in the Amalfi coast, you may as well look like you do. This ruched one-piece is universally flattering, and the wide straps offer ample bust support, so you won’t feel like you’re spilling out of it. $70+ at J.Crew

Retro Driving Glasses Amazon Driving down the coast on a vespa is so much cooler when you have sunglasses to go with the vibe. Channel your inner Tanya from White Lotus in these thick-framed glasses. $14 at Amazon

Lulu’s Red Crush Bodysuit Lulu’s Not unlike Parisian women, Italian ladies exude effortlessly chic energy, no matter what they wear. Opting for a bodysuit instead of a T-shirt ensures that you won’t get any lumps and bumps when you go to tuck your top in, and it’ll stay smooth all day long. $35 at Lulu’s

Madewell Theo Sleeveless Dress Madewell No one likes to feel constricted while eating their weight in spaghetti. The smocked top on this dress supports your bust, but the flowy skirt won’t leave you feeling uncomfortable when you go for gelato after dinner. $128 at Madewell

Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat Nordstrom Ballet flats are back in, and you can never go wrong with a sleek slingback version. This woven pair reminds us of a straw basket in the best way, and it comes in a few different colors. $50+ at Nordstrom

Maison Miru Bold Huggies Maison Miru Gold hoops are a classic no matter what aesthetic you’re channeling. This pair won’t weigh down your earlobes, despite being on the larger side. $85 at Maison Miru

Lost Pattern Silk Bandana Lost Pattern Wrap your hair in a silk scarf before you hop on that Vespa or crawl into the convertible — it’ll preserve your blowout and keep your hair from whipping around your face while you ride down the scenic byway. And it’ll be a stunningly elegant accessory around your neck, in your hair, or just tied to your purse when your ride is complete. $68 at Lost Pattern

Everlane Relaxed Linen Shirt Everlane Linen is extremely breathable, making it perfect for hot summers by the ocean. Wear this over a swimsuit as a coverup or with jeans for an easy, breezy outfit. $88 at Everlane