Editor’s Eye: What We’re Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

You get a discount! And you get a discount!

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day are like the holy trinity of discount shopping. But when it comes to revamping your wardrobe for fall, sprucing up your home decor, or even upgrading your mismatched and worn-out PJs, there’s really only one sale that stands out: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

You usually have to wait until the end of a season to find discounts on brand-new items, but not during this epic sale, which runs through August 6. At Katie Couric Media, our trend-savvy team is always on the lookout for hip products that are reliable and comfortable, with a bit of an edge. If you have this date marked on your calendar months in advance, you probably have your sights set on a particular gem you’ve been waiting to buy. But don’t stop there. If you’re looking for inspiration, we invite you to peruse our shopping carts.

We started with fall essentials: Why pay full price for must-have boots, like these Marc Fisher LTD knee-high stunners, in a few weeks when you can grab them at up to 40 percent off now? While it might seem a bit early to be shopping for leather leggings and booties in July, these prices are going to hike back up to full price as soon as the sale ends. That’s why we’ve wasted no time and already filled our carts with our favorite finds.

From fabulous fall footwear to interior designer-grade candles to a game-changing travel bag with a separate shoe compartment, here’s what our editors are buying from Nordstrom’s 2023 anniversary sale.

Editor-Approved Picks From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023

Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot Nordstrom $269 (40% off) “I cannot handle the beauty of these Marc Fisher LTD boots. The shaft hits just below the knee (which is right on trend). And despite the stiletto style, they feel sturdy to walk in and are incredibly comfortable, thanks to their practical three-inch heel height. The neutral color will pair seamlessly with my collection of maxi dresses and midi skirts this fall. These are so good, I bet they’ll sell out fast.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor $160 at Nordstrom

BÉIS Mini Weekender Bag Nordstrom $98 (26% off) “You’ve probably seen this bag on Instagram, and I promise you it doesn’t disappoint. It fits enough for a cherished weekend away but doesn’t look awkward running from errand to errand at home. The zipped compartment on the bottom is revolutionary for storing shoes, small purses, or other chunky items like a hair dryer or a cosmetics case.” – Emily Creedon, Associate Director $72 at Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs Crop Mini Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom $149 (32% off) “I love that these have just enough cotton for structure, but a decent dose of stretch to prevent stiffness. Plus, the raw hem adds just a touch of casual informality that will keep my outfits from seeming stuffy.”‘ – Diana Valenzuela, Assistant Editor $100 at Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Marysa Block Heel Platform Bootie Nordstrom $229 (34% off) “I do not trot easily in heels, so when I’m looking to add height to my outfit, I reach for the comfort of a sturdy platform boot. These Marc Fisher LTD boots instantly caught my eye for the vintage ‘70s silhouette. I plan on wearing these with a great pair of jeans and oversized sunnies come fall.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager $150 at Nordstrom

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set Nordstrom $168 (29% off) “I am a designer candle liability. I mean that in two ways: 1. I have an absurd need to purchase them when I find some on sale, and 2. I have, on multiple occasions, fallen asleep while a candle burns into the night. But if I’m going to go down in flames, at least the smoke will have faint whiffs of Figuier.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager $118 at Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Revive Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt Nordstrom $98 (33% off) “I’m always looking for a comfy-chic top to throw on, whether I’m heading to and from the gym or out walking my four-legged BFF. This Sweaty Betty half-zip is lightweight and boxy enough to easily pair with my favorite leggings and helps me stylishly dash from home to a Pilates class or to the dog park. Thanks to the structured collar, it also looks presentable on Zoom calls.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor $65 at Nordstrom

Revitalash Cosmetics Lash & Brow Conditioning Set Nordstrom $211 (52% off) “This product and the foundation I’ve been wearing for 5+ years are the only two beauty products I’ll shell out a pretty penny for. Why? Because I can’t count the number of times I’ve received compliments on my eyelash growth (with no mascara on!) or how much fuller my eyebrow hairs look after using this dual set. Usually, one of these products is $100 so getting both miracle workers for that price is a steal.” – Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer $100 at Nordstrom

PARACHUTE Cloud Cotton & Linen Gauze Throw Blanket Nordstrom $149 (19% off) “The older I get, the more I say to myself, ‘Wow maybe I should invest in some quality home goods for my New York City apartment.’ This cotton and linen blend throw from Parachute checks all the boxes: It’s lightweight, airy, and neutral enough to match well with all of my decor.” – Sam Vastis, Senior Associate $120 at Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Varla Block Heel Pump Nordstrom $150 (40% off) “Finally, a pump chic enough to wear to weddings, work events, and cocktail hours without having to worry about blisters or aching feet at the end of the night. These classic block heels are comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, and they give me some height without causing me to teeter with each step.” – Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas Nordstrom $59 (30% off) “I really need to stop using oversized frat tank tops as my sleepwear, and this super cute pajama set being on sale finally gave me the push I needed. These look so cute and comfy, I just may have to stock up on a few colors.” – Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $41 at Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Néo Toiletry Bag Nordstrom $125 (28% off) “I’ve pared my makeup and skincare collection down to only the essentials, but I’m using an old pencil case to corral everything, which is less than ideal. I think it’s time to upgrade to this upright organizer that’ll keep my goodies safe, sound, and unspilled.” – Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $89 at Nordstrom

True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette Nordstrom $49 (34% off) “I stopped wearing underwire bras during the pandemic, and I’ve never looked back. (OK, fine, I stopped wearing bras altogether.) For a while after I reentered society I exclusively wore what one might describe as training bras, but at 33, I figured it was time to grow up. This bra is extremely sexy, which believe me is not the case with most bralettes. The fact that you pull it over instead of clasping it means no pinching or poking, so kick back and relax — this is one bra you won’t need to immediately free yourself from at the end of the day.” – Emily Pinto, Senior Producer $32 at Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom $98 (33% off) “If it’s true that what you die in is what you’ll wear for the rest of eternity, then bury me in a pair of Spanx pants. I’ve had this exact pair for about six years (yes, I was an early adopter…I don’t want to call myself an influencer but if you want to, I won’t stop you) and they still look like new. Like the sisterhood of the traveling pants, these leggings flatter every single woman. They’re basically magic pants. They’ll make your butt look tight and right, and you can easily dress them up or down. I bought them at full price, and frankly, I’m mad that you all will get them this cheap. You’re welcome in advance.” – Emily Pinto, Senior Producer $65 at Nordstrom