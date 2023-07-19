A Walk to Remember: My Journey to Becoming a Crocs Fanatic

Share

Do you have cold feet about Crocs? This sensational sandal will change your mind.

Have you ever twisted your ankle in an espadrille? Do you have nightmares about how gladiator sandals became instantly grimy as soon as you put them on? Then you’re sadly familiar with the frustrating search for a cute yet comfy sandal that can handle actual wear.

I’m talking about kicks that are substantial enough to walk through a city without getting your heels dirty (ick), are gentle on your feet but don’t look orthopedic, and strike a balance between stylish and comfortable with a fun pop of color. Spoiler alert: This story is about Crocs Crush Sandals.

Now, I know what you’re thinking — I wish you well, Diana, but I could never wear Crocs. (Thanks for the wishes, by the way.) Trust me, I get it. When I first saw a pair of Crocs’ classic clogs, I immediately laughed. To my young and ignorant eyes, the perforated, rubber shoes looked so dorky — not the kind of footwear that would earn me the legions of friends and admirers I felt I deserved (yet somehow did not have). And I knew I wasn’t alone in this assessment.

As years went by, however, I noticed friends, coworkers, and occasionally even love interests started stepping out in the controversial clogs. In broad daylight, mind you.

“I’ll never be like them,” I whispered to myself as my Doc Martens rubbed against my ankle like a knife. I hobbled home to nurse my blisters in private.

Luckily for my thoroughly abused feet, the Crocs Crush Sandal made me realize that my negative assumptions were incredibly wrong.

Why I tried Crocs Crush Sandals

I was mindlessly scrolling through Instagram when I spotted a friend wearing the perfect sandal. This pair had a two-inch flatform lift, but instead of attaching to the foot by flimsy strips of cloth, they had a sturdy strap. And despite that sturdiness, the pastel blue color and rounded platform made these sandals look cute and youthful instead of bulky and medical. The smooth texture was unique but also made them look easy to clean. I instantly fell in love with the balance between practicality and aesthetics.

I quickly DM’d my friend asking for details so I could procure them. In the moments before she replied, I fantasized that the shoes were handmade by some faraway cobbler who had 70 years of experience. These impeccable sandals would cost an arm and a leg, I figured, but I had to have them. And if my friend had somehow found the last pair on earth, I could always invite myself over to her place and “borrow” them.

She sent me a succinct reply: “Crocs.”

I was flabbergasted. I had admired and craved a pair of shoes that I’d always (stupidly) felt too good for. And now that I could see the beauty, there was no going back.

I quickly visited the Crocs site to check out the lay of the land. I loved the Crush sandal but was also smitten with the Mega Crush sandal — which is exactly what the name implies and looks like an exaggerated version of the classic Crush. The Mega Crush sandal also has glossy details on the otherwise matte platform that creates a younger and trendier jelly effect. If you’re moved by these and want to invest in a pair, I wouldn’t blame you. But I opted for the simpler version — in part because the Mega Crush is so popular that it’s often sold out.

Crocs Mega Crush Sandal Crocs Crocs Mega Crush Sandal $70 at Crocs

My Crocs Crush Sandal review

In person, the shoes still looked nothing like the traditional Crocs clog, which is a huge bonus if that style never won you over. My new sandals had a soft rounded shape and a chunky heel, but the silhouette of the shoe wasn’t overwhelming. Plus, despite their sturdiness, they were surprisingly lightweight.

I first tested my new Crocs on a neighborhood dog walk. Having experienced many blistered toes and aching arches from breaking shoes in, I braced myself for a little pain. After a mile in, I realized that I felt nothing. The only sensation I experienced was a light squish with each step, thanks to the shoe’s soft sole. Usually, sandals leave my precious feet level with all the dirt and debris in my city, but these kept them fairly high off the ground without even feeling like platforms.

The more I looked down at them, the more I fell in love with the totally dreamy, creamy blue shade. It’s a mysteriously gorgeous periwinkle that I suspect will look fabulous against any complexion. The color probably complements blisters, but I wouldn’t know since I haven’t had any since I started wearing Crocs.

As an added bonus, accolades came pouring in from every direction. My two-year-old nephew, who has never complimented me in his short life, told me, “I like your shoes!” as soon as he saw them. This might just be the main reason to invest in a pair.

I should mention, however, that Crocs were designed to be boat shoes. They’re so comfy that it may be tempting to take these bad boys on a hike, but I would not recommend them for strenuous activities. Maybe if we all sign a petition, we can convince Crocs to enter the athleisure game.