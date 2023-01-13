Refresh Your Winter Wardrobe With These Nordstrom-Exclusive Picks

Share

We combed through Nordstrom’s in-house brands to find the best fit.

Now that we’re solidly in the new year, we can all settle down and assess which gaps in our closets have been filled and which — despite sending hints to our significant others, children, friends, nieces, parents, etc. — are still sitting empty. Let 2023 provide some breathing room to figure out which old sweaters should be retired, decide whether or not skinny jeans belong in our rotation, and update our closets with much-needed new additions. Lucky for us, Nordstrom always has options for the latter resolution.

Nordstrom’s in-house brands like Halogen, Caslon, and Zella seamlessly blend in with the high-end designer brands and boutique labels the retailer is known for, but typically with deeper stock and even better prices. We’re talking about Nordstrom’s affordable cashmere sweaters and Zella’s five-star leggings that boast over five thousand reviews. There’s no better place to look for both wardrobe basics and on-trend statement pieces at reasonable prices and a range of sizes. Coupled with Nordstrom’s easy-as-pie return process, finding the right item is a headache-free experience.

We rounded up some of the best winter clothes from Nordstrom’s brands, including versatile sweaters, stylish jackets and dresses, and more.

Caslon Turtleneck Sweater Nordstrom Prove once and for all that white is more than appropriate between Labor Day and Memorial Day. An exposed center seam and subtle texturing give this turtleneck a little more pizzazz than your other basic sweaters, but it’s still a classic in this Ivory Cloud color. In case you want more color options, it does comes in several other wintery neutrals to choose from. $42 at Nordstrom

BP. Turtleneck Ribbed Top Nordstrom Everyone needs a few thin turtlenecks for layering, and this one is a great addition to your lineup. It’s close-fitting, which is great for pairing with flowy pants and styling under sweater vests or jumpsuits. We recommend ordering a size up for a more comfortable fit. $29 at Nordstrom

BP. Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater Nordstrom You may think you don’t need another gray sweater, but we beg to differ. This perfect sweater falls right in the sweet spot between a crew neck and a true turtleneck, made from a mid-weight knit fabric that you can wear year-round (but it’s not too thick that you can’t tuck it into your jeans or a skirt). $23 at Nordstrom

Zella Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket Nordstrom You may have heard of the classic “mom coat” — an Instagram-famous parka jacket that has over 24,000 reviews — but this is the cool mom version. It has a bomber-style collar that keeps you looking cool, while its diamond quilting and water-resistant build will make you feel warm. We like the zippers on the side for extra airflow and flexibility if you happen to be speedwalking or feel a little overheated. $118+ at Nordstrom

Caslon Open Front Cardigan Nordstrom For a perfect layer that goes with everything that can be easily worn under a jacket, you’ve come to the right place. We like the extra long cuffs on this cardigan for added coziness and the pockets are handy for stashing bobby pins, keys, or chapstick, you name it. $47+ at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tissue Weight Wool & Cashmere Scarf Nordstrom Scarves are the essential winter accessory, but it can be shockingly difficult to find one that’s soft, warm, and the right silhouette. Nordstrom hit the nail on the head with this cashmere-blend scarf, which comes in eight colors and is wide enough to wear around your shoulders without being too bulky to sit comfortably around your neck. $99 at Nordstrom

Zella Women’s Hybrid Performance Vest Nordstrom For all you winter walkers, runners, and athleisure aficionados out there, we have a vest for you. Zella’s performance vest has a quilted front, but with an unlined, stretchy back that moves with you during any of your cold-weather activities (and it has the added benefit of preventing back sweat). $99 at Nordstrom

Caslon Pleat Back Knit Top Nordstrom It’s a crewneck sweater, but with a twist — or a pleat, that is. The subtle gathering in the sleeves and elegant back pleat is just the right amount of subtle detailing that updates a boring basic, so it pairs well with everything from slacks to jeans. It comes in standard and plus sizing. $30 at Nordstrom

Caslon Funnel Neck Long Sleeve Dress Nordstrom The sweater dress is back in force this year, and we’re super excited at the prospect of being swathed in snuggly knitwear from head to toe. This curve-skimming midi dress blends comfort with elegance thanks to its unexpected exposed seams and a trendy funnel neck, made from a relaxed, stretchy fabric. $55 at Nordstrom

Caslon Quilted Shacket Nordstrom If you’re into the oversized shirt -jacket look but don’t love the plaid fabric it’s typically cut in, don’t despair. This quilted option comes in soft neutrals that will carry you into spring, and it’s a little longer in the back for extra coverage. The ivory color comes in standard and plus sizes. $47 at Nordstrom

Halogen Faux Leather Shirt Jacket Nordstrom For an even chicer shacket (try saying that five times fast), go with this faux leather number from Halogen. The material is soft, drapes nicely, and surprisingly breathable, which means you don’t have to worry about it feeling stiff or sweaty. Take turtlenecks and jeans to the next level with this item, which comes in both plus and standard sizes. $139 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Nordstrom For high-performing, comfortable leggings that don’t cost more than $100, look no further than Zella’s basic high-waisted style. They don’t have that weird shine to them that make some leggings slippery and cheap-looking, and they’re great for both lounging and working out. $59 at Nordstrom