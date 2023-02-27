Amazon Is Full of Gorgeous Dresses for Every Occasion Imaginable

Share

While we prefer to shop small whenever we can, last-minute wardrobe emergencies happen. Whether the tailor doesn’t have time to take in that dress you were going to wear to a wedding or you don’t usually have luck with limited in-store selections, Amazon’s clothing department could fill all the walk-in closets you’ve seen tours of on Instagram, and you’ll get what you need fast. While you’ll certainly see some styles worth scrolling past, Amazon does have stylish clothes from high-quality designers (or impressive copycats). You just have to find them.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, not only will most items ship to you within two days, but you’re eligible for Prime Try Before You Buy. Instead of ordering and paying for clothing right away, the program gives you a seven-day grace period to test out your picks before being charged. You can it send back for free and only pay for the items you keep.

This is a great option if you’re a picky shopper, are on the hunt for a dress for an event, or you want to test-drive multiple looks. You can also order multiple sizes in the same style to figure out what’s best for you. Amazon has thousands upon thousands of dresses to choose from, but in a sea of poorly made materials and seven-seasons-old styles, you have to do a lot of clicking to find the prize designs. To save you from scrolling for the rest of eternity, we found some great options, some boasting upwards of 6,000 reviews. Whether you’re looking for a mother-of-the-bride dress or something to wear on vacation next weekend, shop our edit ahead.

11 Best Dresses on Amazon

Square Neck Ruffle-Hem Maxi Dress Amazon Shirred bodices are infinitely flattering because they always mold to your unique shape without pinching or squishing. Pair it with a maxi skirt and flowy sleeves and you have yourself a bohemian’s dream dress. This one comes in a variety of colors and patterns, all of which can be worn as a square neck or off the shoulder. $55 at Amazon

Sweater Dress with Tie Waist Amazon Stretchy sweater dresses are basically a stylish way to wear a blanket without looking like it. Not only will this keep you warm on chilly days, but it’ll highlight your curves without being too clingy. An adjustable tie at the waist can be tied in the front or the back, and it allows you to tighten the dress if you want to. $45 at Amazon

Club Monaco Women’s Short Sleeve Rib Dress Amazon Wrap dresses are great until you find yourself having a not-so-cinematic Marilyn Monroe moment when the wind blows in the wrong direction. This faux-wrap style will prevent any wardrobe malfunctions, but you still get to show off your legs thanks to the slit at the side of the skirt. $127 at Amazon

Button-Down Denim Dress Amazon Denim dresses were everywhere in the ‘90s, and they’re making a comeback yet again. (What ’90s trend isn’t?) This button-down dress can be worn alone in warm weather with a pair of s, or you can wear a turtleneck and tights underneath it when it’s chilly outside. $43 at Amazon

Caracilia Women’s Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon A deceptively simple ribbed knit sweater dress will become your comfort clothing on days when you need to look like you put in effort, but can’t muster up the energy to actually do so. Toss it on over tights or leggings to keep you insulated, or you can wear it alone with hoop earrings and knee-high boots for a polished look. $37 at Amazon

The Drop Women’s Gabriela Sweater Dress Amazon High necklines are amazing if you prefer more modest coverage or hate strapless bras as much as we do. This midi-length dress is made from the same material as your favorite ribbed T-shirt, and reviewers say it’s soft and comfortable. They also note high quality: “This looks way more expensive than it is,” one reviewer says. That’s never a bad thing! $21 at Amazon

Verdusa V-Neck Lantern Sleeve Midi Belted Dress Amazon From work to weddings, this V-neck dress does it all. The midi length is modest enough to wear in an office, and you can adjust the depth of the neckline with some wardrobe tape or by layering a tank top underneath if you feel exposed. “I will admit I did not have high hopes for this dress,” one review reads. “I ordered it last minute for a wedding I was attending, and the dress fit me to a T!” Sounds like a sisterhood of the traveling dress story in the making. $29 at Amazon

Pink Queen Crew Neck Sleeveless Swing Knit Midi Dress Amazon Those who travel often know that having to iron or steam clothing in a hotel room is a pain. Wrinkle-free clothing is a lifesaver in these situations, but it isn’t always the cutest. Thankfully, this dress is made from a thick knit that holds its shape without creasing, and it’s versatile enough to wear for multiple occasions. “Even though the shoulder area narrows, no bra strap was visible when wearing the dress with a regular old bra,” a reviewer notes. “The pleating of the skirt is very pretty and flattering, too.” $33 at Amazon

Casual Floral Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon “I’m so in love with this dress. I put it on and instantly bought another color,” one reviewer says about this long-sleeve maxi. It’s made from a lightweight, flowy material, making it great for tropical getaways. And while some frown upon buying one item in more than one color, we do not, especially in circumstances like this: It comes in 26 different colors and prints! How could you possibly resist? $50 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon Casual jersey dresses don’t get enough credit. They are no-brainers to throw on, don’t restrict you when you walk, and almost always look amazing. This simple short-sleeved one is available in a variety of colors, and it has more than 4,500 five-star reviews. $12 at Amazon