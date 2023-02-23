Scoop the Dupe: The Best High-Quality Copies on Amazon

Share

From makeup to workout wear, these Amazon products are just as good as the real deal.

If the word “dupe” conjures up images of people selling copycat bags on the street, being swindled by a phone scam, or giving money to a cause that doesn’t exist, we’re here to offer you a secondary definition of the word. Being duped isn’t a positive experience, but finding a “dupe” — aka a cheaper product that’s basically a duplicate of its designer *inspiration* — certainly is.

To be clear, we’re not advocating that you buy cheap versions of products ripped off from independent creators or not give credit where credit is due. While purchasing the real thing can be ideal, sometimes it just isn’t within your budget — and other times you just don’t want to spend a premium price for something you don’t see as a valuable investment.

These items are simply more affordable versions of products available from big retailers, some of which are touted as just as good as the original. Whether you enjoy switching up your handbag collection or prefer to save on your skincare, Amazon is the source for budget-friendly, high-quality dupes.

From buttery soft leggings that remind us of our favorite name-brand styles to smoothing shapewear that feels similar to SKIMS to a moisturizer that’s indistinguishable from Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench, here are some of our favorite product dupes that you can find on Amazon, all under $50.

10 Best Amazon Dupes to Shop Right Now

High-Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon Long live high-waisted leggings! From workouts to daily wear, we can’t ever get enough, but wearing designer tights on the regular can put a dent in your bank account. If you’re on the hunt for a pair that’s considered the love child of the lululemon Align and Wunder Train, look no further. Reviewers say these look like the Aligns in terms of the matte finish, but they feel more like the Wunder Train leggings because of the spandex. “The waistband is by far the most impressive part,” one reviewer says. “And the seam in the back contours the butt so nicely.” $23 at Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon We love lululemon’s Align tank top because it’s buttery soft and can be worn as a bra or a top, or both, and reviewers say that this Amazon find is nearly identical. “Such a great lululemon Align dupe,” one reviewer says. “I bought one in black and the darker pink color and LOVE these tanks.” $22 at Amazon

Woven Crossbody Bag Amazon If you spend a lot of time on TikTok, you’ve probably seen puffy, quilted shoes, accessories, and clothing trending in several videos. One of the bags you may have spotted is the absolutely stunning Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag, which is made from woven, padded leather — and has a luxury price tag of nearly $5,000. This dupe will only cost you $33, and it comes in different colors and strap styles. For a more casual look, you can go for this nylon version. $33 at Amazon

Queenieke Slim-Fit Running Jacket Amazon Even if you aren’t a runner, you’ll appreciate this zip-up athletic layer. It’s similar to lululemon’s slimming Define jacket, in both looks and fabric composition. One reviewer called it their favorite jacket, touting the fact that it’s comfy and functional. “It makes my breasts look awesome — always a bonus,” they wrote. $41 at Amazon

Full-Bust Shaping Bodysuit Amazon There’s nothing wrong with wanting a little support under an outfit if it makes you feel comfortable. This mid-thigh bodysuit won’t ride up in the back like a thong style would, but it doesn’t minimize your booty like other shapewear may. If you’ve been eyeing the SKIMS bodysuits, try this affordable version first to see if it’s a good fit. $40 at Amazon

Unisex Mini Belt Bag Amazon Look familiar? It’s time to save yourself the back pain and swap your crossfor an on-trend belt bag. This one has an adjustable strap that you can wear around your waist or across your chest, an external pocket for your phone or other quick-grab items, a large interior, and three mesh pockets inside. At under $20, it’s affordable enough to buy in multiples (because it is available in 36 different colors). $17 at Amazon

High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers Amazon The Aritzia Effortless Pant became popular thanks to its versatility (and because it blew up on TikTok). These under-$40 tailored trousers from Amazon look eerily similar to the $148 pair from Aritzia. Reviewers say they appreciate this style’s elastic waistband, which, combined with the loose legs, makes this sleek pant comfy enough to wear all day. $34 at Amazon

Essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon For the false lash look without the sticky mess, opt for a mascara that creates a falsie effect. You can invest in one of the designer options, but if you want to give the look a test run, try this $5 find first — because not all lashes are the same. (Plus, if you don’t use mascara a lot and notice yours tend to dry up way before you finish the tube, you won’t feel like you’ve lost a lot of money.) Over 300,000 reviews claim that it lifts, volumizes, and separates lashes in a few swipes, and it’s available in a waterproof version if you tend to get smudges. $5 at Amazon