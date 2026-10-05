These Classic Pork Meatballs Contain a Not-So-Traditional Ingredient

If your meatballs tend to turn out dry and crumbly, we've got a recipe that consistently delivers juicy, restaurant-caliber results. The secret? A block of firm tofu. You read that right: Soft, protein-rich bean curd can actually improve the Italian classic.

This expertise comes to us from Kay Chun, a prominent recipe developer, regular contributor to NYT Cooking, and the author of Gather Around My Table. "My grandmother always crumbled tofu into her dumpling filling for added moisture and texture, so I figured it would work just as well in meatballs," Chun writes. "The tofu keeps these classic Italian-style meatballs juicy while also stretching the meat with extra (and leaner) protein. Simply roasted here, they’re also terrific simmered in marinara." Making a sauce from scratch is optional here — if you're low on time, go for store-bought.

"I prefer the flavor of pork in these meatballs," Chun continues, "but beef and chicken are good alternatives. They can be made a few hours ahead and kept refrigerated until you’re ready to cook them."

This dish is guaranteed to be a hit at your next meal, but whether you share the deets on the secret ingredient is up to you.

Italian Pork Meatballs with Tofu and Ricotta Author: Kay Chun

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 18 min

Calories: 435 calories per seving

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients 1 large egg

⅓ cup whole-milk ricotta

¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces firm tofu, drained, patted dry, and finely crumbled

12 ounces ground pork

1 tablespoon extra- virgin olive oil

Warm store-bought marinara, for serving Directions In a large bowl, beat the egg. Add the ricotta, Parmesan, bread crumbs, garlic, salt, oregano, and pepper, and mix until well blended. Add the tofu and mix until well incorporated, then add the pork and gently mix just until combined. Form into 12 equal balls about 2 inches in diameter (a 2- ounce ice cream scoop is helpful here). Heat the oven to 350°F. In a 12- inch nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the meatballs are golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes, turning them halfway through. Serve with warm marinara sauce on the side for dipping.

From Gather Around My Table: Simple, Flavorful Recipes from My Global Pantry. © 2026 by Kay Chun. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.