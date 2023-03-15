Planning on Buying Property in 2023? Here’s How Home Prices Have Increased in Every State

Share

Including a few big surprises.

We don’t need to tell you that buying a house in 2023 is tricky business. According to recent research, it’s currently more affordable to pay monthly rent than to pay a mortgage in most areas of the country. And while experts predict that inflation will decrease as the year goes on, economic forecasts aren’t very comforting when you’re still fretting over whether you’ll need to cut out eggs to make your weekly grocery bill more manageable.

That being said, those of us in the position to buy property don’t necessarily want to wait for a miraculous drop in house prices that may never come. So if you’re looking to buy soon, Boulder Home Source has some interesting news. The real estate company did us all a favor by analyzing data from Zillow for the past five years across all 50 states to determine which U.S. states have seen the smallest rise in house prices.

A spokesperson for Boulder Home Source points out that this data can help buyers determine which parts of the country historically experience the least instability: “The past five years have seen the housing market experience a lot of turbulence, leading to increases in house prices across America. However, this study offers a fascinating insight into the states where prices are less likely to experience volatile increases and are more likely to remain relatively stable. This can serve as a useful guide to anyone looking to buy property in the coming months or year.”

Of course, some buyers may have to consider relocation when weighing their options. However, the top 10 states where house prices have increased the least span some pretty diverse regions. New York state, for instance, makes an unexpected appearance at the top of the list — it ranks as the seventh state where prices have increased the least. Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are also in the top 10, which will be excellent news for buyers who need to remain within commuting distance of certain East Coast city centers.

Those in the western half of the country, however, aren’t in such luck, since the sole westernmost state that appears in the top 10 is North Dakota. However, the more expensive western states aren’t necessarily ranked last. California, which has the third highest cost of living according to World Population Review, comes in as the 16th least expensive state for buying property. Idaho, however, ranks 50th since its house prices have risen 91.9 percent in the last five years.

Here are the increases in house prices over the past five years, ranked from smallest to largest increase.

Increase in house prices over the past five years

State Increase in house prices North Dakota 22.7% Louisiana 23.6% Alaska 26.7% Maryland 33.9% Mississippi 36.7% Illinois 37.3% New York 39.3% Connecticut 39.4% West Virginia 40.0% Massachusetts 40.9% Virginia 41.9% Wyoming 42.6% Minnesota 42.9% Hawaii 44.0% New Jersey 44.9% California 45.6% Arkansas 46.3% Pennsylvania 46.6% Oregon 46.9% Iowa 47.3% Colorado 48.6% Wisconsin 49.4% Rhode Island 49.5% Kentucky 50.8% Nebraska 50.9% Michigan 53.7% Vermont 53.9% Nevada 54.1% Ohio 54.3% Alabama 55.8% Texas 55.9% South Dakota 56.3% Missouri 57.1% Washington 57.6% Oklahoma 59.0% Indiana 60.8% New Hampshire 63.7% Kansas 64.7% South Carolina 65.0% Delaware 67.1% Utah 68.9% Maine 70.4% North Carolina 72.2% Florida 73.5% Arizona 74.6% Tennessee 75.8% New Mexico 76.2% Georgia 76.5% Montana 79.4% Idaho 91.9%

