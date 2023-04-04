Share

Score up to 30 percent off beauty products that hardly ever go on sale.

What happens when you mix a group of savvy shoppers with one of the most highly anticipated beauty sales of the season? You get a long, luxurious receipt filled with must-have beauty and skincare products from cult-favorite brands — all at prices that’ll make your wallet smile.

Most of us at Katie Couric Media are avid Sephora shoppers, and we’ve had our calendars marked for April 18 ever since the spring Sephora sale was announced. If you’re anything like us, you’ll jump at any opportunity to indulge in a little spring beauty restock, especially at a discount. With so many great deals, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your tried-and-true products or test out some new goodies that others are raving about.

Prices on thousands of products that hardly ever go on sale are getting slashed, including some of our favorite brands like La Mer, Supergoop!, IT Cosmetics, and Too Faced (the latter of which makes Katie’s favorite mascara). Almost every brand is included in the sale — with only a handful of exceptions like The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics — and Sephora’s in-house brand Sephora Collection is entirely 30 percent off. (Pro tip: They make some of the best makeup brushes out there.)

If you haven’t already signed up, it only takes about ten seconds and no financial commitment to become a Sephora Insider to start collecting points on purchases. Once you do, you’ll be able to take advantage of 10 percent off your eligible purchase during the sale. For those of you who are already pros at collecting points, you’ll enjoy up to 20 percent off full-priced items.

We can’t wait to get our hands on our favorite beauty finds, so we’re sharing our picks to help get you inspired before the sale starts. Be sure to add these to your cart now, so when the clock strikes sale-time, you’ll be ready to check out. (Trust us: the most popular products will sell out.)

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According to Our Editors

Ouai Detox Shampoo Sephora “I love that apple cider vinegar is one of the main ingredients of Ouai’s Detox Shampoo because it helps to rebalance the pH of my scalp while leaving my locks looking shiny and strong. I might stock up on several bottles since it’s hardly ever on sale.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content $32 at Sephora

Saie Glowy Super Skin Lightweight Hydrobounce Serum Foundation Sephora “The hunt for a clean foundation that doesn’t leave my skin greasy is finally over. Saie’s newly launched foundation is super buildable (a little goes a long way) and it also contains squalane, which helps to hydrate my skin.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content $40 at Sephora

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush Sephora “Merit is my new favorite beauty brand because of their focus on minimalism and creating products that enhance natural beauty. This is the perfect blush for achieving that natural, dewy glow that’s so on-trend right now and it doubles as a lip color, making it convenient for all the times I forget to stash lipstick in my bag.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content $28 at Sephora

La Mer The Treatment Lotion Sephora “This is definitely a splurge I wait to repurchase during the Sephora sale. I use it as the first step in my skincare routine and it helps my other products absorb better. I have really dry skin and there’s nothing worse than doing your makeup and still seeing the dryness come through, but this lotion has completely solved that problem. I can feel my skin instantly become hydrated and plump when I lather it on. It’s worth every penny.” – Victoria Umpierrez, Senior Associate, Partnerships $180 at Sephora

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer Sephora “As a super pale person, finding a concealer that matches my skin tone is near impossible. I’ve been using this NARS concealer since high school to cover up acne, redness, and everything in between, and it’s never failed me.” – Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $32 at sephora

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Sephora “Speaking of being pale, I’m obsessive about the kind of sunscreen I use. This one by Supergoop goes on with a matte finish, which makes it a great makeup primer on days when I want to get gussied up. Otherwise, it’s sheer and gives me the SPF that I need on a daily basis.” – Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $48 at Sephora

Tacha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer Sephora “My toxic trait is that I’ve spent $70 on this moisturizer multiple times. But seriously, this is the richest cream I’ve ever used and it’s full of antioxidants thanks to the magic of Japanese purple rice. It’s worth the splurge but, I won’t feel bad about purchasing it discounted.” – Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $70 at Sephora

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum with Retinol and AHAs Sephora “I love the smell of this body serum and how long it keeps my skin moisturized throughout the day. Plus, I’m always ready to support young, up-and-coming Black-owned beauty brands.” – Destin Walton, Account Manager $30 at Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Sephora “There’s something happening in the blush world that’s upending the beauty community, and it’s being spearheaded by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who believes you should apply powder blush first and then place cream blush on top. It’s pretty much the reverse of everything we’ve ever been taught, but the results are changing my entire perspective. This combo has been haunting me and I must try it ASAP with the man’s very own makeup line, which comes in beautiful colors that work for all complexions.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager $36 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick Sephora “What can I say? Whatever Rihanna does, I follow. And no one can deny the woman understands contouring. So, who better to look to for an elite contour stick? This one’s got a sophisticated matte finish.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager $32 at Sephora

KILIAN Paris Good Girl Gone Bad by KILIAN Sephora “I like to think of this Sephora event as an excuse to splurge on items that never go on sale. Rarely do you ever see Kilian Paris fragrances discounted, so while this perfume comes with a steep price tag, it’s an opportunity I don’t want to squander — at least that’s what I’m telling myself to justify the purchase. I own this scent and it’s my current favorite. One whiff of it and you’ll be spellbound into shoveling out the money, too.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager $275 at Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum Sephora “I’ve yet to introduce copper peptide into my skin regimen, which is a derm-loved, clinically proven ingredient that boosts collagen production, addressing any loss of firmness and thereby plumping you up. I’ll be investing in this product as soon as the sale drops.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager $68 at sephora

Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer Sephora “I was never a big believer in lash primers but I got this as a sample once and have been repurchasing it ever since. It adds volume and thickness and makes pretty much any mascara look better.” – Victoria Umpierrez, Senior Associate, Partnerships $30 at Sephora