Score up to 30 percent off beauty products that hardly ever go on sale.
What happens when you mix a group of savvy shoppers with one of the most highly anticipated beauty sales of the season? You get a long, luxurious receipt filled with must-have beauty and skincare products from cult-favorite brands — all at prices that’ll make your wallet smile.
Most of us at Katie Couric Media are avid Sephora shoppers, and we’ve had our calendars marked for April 18 ever since the spring Sephora sale was announced. If you’re anything like us, you’ll jump at any opportunity to indulge in a little spring beauty restock, especially at a discount. With so many great deals, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your tried-and-true products or test out some new goodies that others are raving about.
Prices on thousands of products that hardly ever go on sale are getting slashed, including some of our favorite brands like La Mer, Supergoop!, IT Cosmetics, and Too Faced (the latter of which makes Katie’s favorite mascara). Almost every brand is included in the sale — with only a handful of exceptions like The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics — and Sephora’s in-house brand Sephora Collection is entirely 30 percent off. (Pro tip: They make some of the best makeup brushes out there.)
If you haven’t already signed up, it only takes about ten seconds and no financial commitment to become a Sephora Insider to start collecting points on purchases. Once you do, you’ll be able to take advantage of 10 percent off your eligible purchase during the sale. For those of you who are already pros at collecting points, you’ll enjoy up to 20 percent off full-priced items.
We can’t wait to get our hands on our favorite beauty finds, so we’re sharing our picks to help get you inspired before the sale starts. Be sure to add these to your cart now, so when the clock strikes sale-time, you’ll be ready to check out. (Trust us: the most popular products will sell out.)
What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According to Our Editors
Ouai Detox Shampoo
“I love that apple cider vinegar is one of the main ingredients of Ouai’s Detox Shampoo because it helps to rebalance the pH of my scalp while leaving my locks looking shiny and strong. I might stock up on several bottles since it’s hardly ever on sale.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content
Saie Glowy Super Skin Lightweight Hydrobounce Serum Foundation
“The hunt for a clean foundation that doesn’t leave my skin greasy is finally over. Saie’s newly launched foundation is super buildable (a little goes a long way) and it also contains squalane, which helps to hydrate my skin.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content
Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
“Merit is my new favorite beauty brand because of their focus on minimalism and creating products that enhance natural beauty. This is the perfect blush for achieving that natural, dewy glow that’s so on-trend right now and it doubles as a lip color, making it convenient for all the times I forget to stash lipstick in my bag.” – Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
“This is definitely a splurge I wait to repurchase during the Sephora sale. I use it as the first step in my skincare routine and it helps my other products absorb better. I have really dry skin and there’s nothing worse than doing your makeup and still seeing the dryness come through, but this lotion has completely solved that problem. I can feel my skin instantly become hydrated and plump when I lather it on. It’s worth every penny.” – Victoria Umpierrez, Senior Associate, Partnerships
NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer
“As a super pale person, finding a concealer that matches my skin tone is near impossible. I’ve been using this NARS concealer since high school to cover up acne, redness, and everything in between, and it’s never failed me.” – Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
“Speaking of being pale, I’m obsessive about the kind of sunscreen I use. This one by Supergoop goes on with a matte finish, which makes it a great makeup primer on days when I want to get gussied up. Otherwise, it’s sheer and gives me the SPF that I need on a daily basis.” – Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor
Tacha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
“My toxic trait is that I’ve spent $70 on this moisturizer multiple times. But seriously, this is the richest cream I’ve ever used and it’s full of antioxidants thanks to the magic of Japanese purple rice. It’s worth the splurge but, I won’t feel bad about purchasing it discounted.” – Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant
Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum with Retinol and AHAs
“I love the smell of this body serum and how long it keeps my skin moisturized throughout the day. Plus, I’m always ready to support young, up-and-coming Black-owned beauty brands.” – Destin Walton, Account Manager
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush
“There’s something happening in the blush world that’s upending the beauty community, and it’s being spearheaded by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who believes you should apply powder blush first and then place cream blush on top. It’s pretty much the reverse of everything we’ve ever been taught, but the results are changing my entire perspective. This combo has been haunting me and I must try it ASAP with the man’s very own makeup line, which comes in beautiful colors that work for all complexions.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
“What can I say? Whatever Rihanna does, I follow. And no one can deny the woman understands contouring. So, who better to look to for an elite contour stick? This one’s got a sophisticated matte finish.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager
KILIAN Paris Good Girl Gone Bad by KILIAN
“I like to think of this Sephora event as an excuse to splurge on items that never go on sale. Rarely do you ever see Kilian Paris fragrances discounted, so while this perfume comes with a steep price tag, it’s an opportunity I don’t want to squander — at least that’s what I’m telling myself to justify the purchase. I own this scent and it’s my current favorite. One whiff of it and you’ll be spellbound into shoveling out the money, too.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
“I’ve yet to introduce copper peptide into my skin regimen, which is a derm-loved, clinically proven ingredient that boosts collagen production, addressing any loss of firmness and thereby plumping you up. I’ll be investing in this product as soon as the sale drops.” – Justine Carreon, Affiliate Content Manager
Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
“I was never a big believer in lash primers but I got this as a sample once and have been repurchasing it ever since. It adds volume and thickness and makes pretty much any mascara look better.” – Victoria Umpierrez, Senior Associate, Partnerships
St. Tropez Tan Tonic Glow Drops
“I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I feel a lot better when my skin has a little bit of tan or glow. The St. Tropez Tan Tonic Glow Drops gives me the perfect bronzed look, and it’s so easy to apply. Just mix the drops into your favorite moisturizer or directly apply to your face and a nice glow will begin to appear. I love that this product is buildable, so I can apply it a few days in a row if I have an event I want to look extra glowy for.” – Victoria Bellucci, Account Manager