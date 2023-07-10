Soak Your Dry Skin in These Hydrating Facial Cleansers

Share

These gel, foam, and milk face washes quench while they clean.

For those of us unlucky enough to inherit dry skin, impulsively buying a new facial cleanser is a game of chance that, more often than not, leaves your skin feeling tight and parched. When your skin has been stripped of perfectly healthy oils, that squeaky clean feeling is oppressive. At the same time, oil-based cleansers don’t necessarily tackle dry skin and can clog pores, leaving you still feeling dull. Luckily for us, there are a ton of brands mastering the perfect balance for all types of skin concerns

That’s right — washing your face doesn’t have to leave you feeling like the offspring of the Sahara Desert. Instead, facial cleansers actually can (and should) hydrate your skin and leave your natural oils where they should be — right on your face.

Using customer reviews — and personal experience from yours truly — we’ve delved into the wild world of skincare to find the best face wash for dry skin. And to make matters even more convenient, we curated products from drugstore faves to investment options.

Now that we’ve done the hard work, all you have to do is pick up a couple of these finds and get to (gently) scrubbing. And if you want to keep the good vibes going, try these face oils and moisturizers for dry skin, too (and we’ve got advice on the best method for skincare application).

Best Drugstore Find: Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser Amazon Who hasn’t heard of Cetaphil? The derm-approved skincare products are so ubiquitous that they’re used by celebrities like Sofia Vergara, but you’ll also find them by your teenage niece’s sink. I personally stock up on this cleanser because it’s a non-irritating face wash that’s unbelievably gentle, but also so easy to find at your local drugstore. $14 at Amazon

Best Luxury Cleanser: Augustinus Bader Foaming Cleanser Augustinus Bader Prefer a foaming cleanser? This fragrance-free face wash is formulated to clean your mug without harsh irritants or allergens. This product also uses antioxidant-rich langsat leaf extract, which can reduce hyperpigmentation and bolster luminous, even skin. It’s on the pricier side, but buyers say a little goes a long way so it’s built to last. $70 at AB

Best Oil Cleanser: Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm Beauty Pie It may seem counter-intuitive to use an oil cleanser, but many are known to actually work against your dryness. This balm includes niacin-rich rice bran oil and Baobab Sariché oil, which purify and soften skin. It might feel weird to apply cleanser without a lather, but you’ll get used to it after feeling the results. As one buyer says, “It doesn’t dry out my skin which every other cleanser I’ve tried seems to do. Makeup melts right off.” $50 at Beauty Pie

Best for Sensitive Skin: Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Amazon There’s a reason this cleanser has a 4.7 star rating from over 20,000 buyers — Vanicream is the holy grail for when we don’t want to compromise our skin routines while saving up for vacation (myself included). For less than $10, you get what one reviewer calls “a really simple, straightforward cleanser. It isn’t drying, doesn’t make my skin feel super tight or ‘too clean,’ and never irritates my skin.” This pick is scent-free, too. $9 at Amazon

Best Gel Formula: Oak Essentials Pure Gel Cleanser Oak Essentials For a deep cleaning option, consider a gel formula. It starts off a little heavier, but it eventually lathers up into a spa-like experience. If you like that substantial feel, this Oak Essentials option is very much for you. And if you prefer scents, this cleanser has a woody, herby fragrance that’s more on the stoic, elegant side. One reviewer is obsessed with the post-wash feeling: “My skin feels beautifully clean and fresh, without leaving that dryness that some cleansers do.” $42 at O.E.

Best Award-Winning Cleanser: Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser Youth to the People Dubbed a daily green juice for your face, this award-winning cleanser is made of ingredients like kale, spinach, and green tea. Sure, those sound like the ingredients to a $30 smoothie, but this product will give you so many more benefits than a health drink. According to one review, “This is the best for dry skin! It doesn’t strip off the natural oils and I can use it as a daily cleanser.” $39 at YTTP

Best for Eczema: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Target Here’s how I think of it: If Cetaphil is Britney Spears, CeraVe is Christina Aguilera. And by that, I mean that they’re both household name superstars that run in the same circles and are vying for your attention. I’m personally drawn to CeraVe because I think it has a slightly creamier texture that’s perfect when I’m not in the mood to deal with voluminous foam. It glides on easily, doesn’t strip my skin, and is fragrance-free. Plus, this formula is approved by the National Eczema Association. $17 at Ulta

Best Clean Beauty Cleanser: Versed Gentle Cycle Hydrating Milky Cleanser Versed You’ve probably seen Versed at the forefront of the emerging clean beauty wave, and for good reason. Formulated with antioxidant-rich marula oil, probiotics, and blackberry vinegar, this gentle wash is designed to soothe your face from dry-related irritation. Plus, Versed pays careful attention to the pH balance of their products so they don’t mess with your skin’s chemistry. $15 at Versed

Best Oil to Milk Formula: Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser fig.1 This oil-to-milk cleanser is somehow tame on your skin but tough on makeup. Seriously — after a night out, I learned that this face wash will obliterate a full face of glam with little to no effort. This was welcome news since I’m not usually too detail-oriented and patient when removing waterproof eyeliner after a rowdy karaoke night. Pick up a bottle and you’ll finally accomplish the goal of never going to bed with foundation on again. $22 at fig.1

Best Cream Cleanser: Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Face Cleanser Sephora I picked this cleanser up recently and have been delighted by the creamy, almost mousse-like texture. The addition of green tea water ensures I get a decent dose of antioxidants, which prevent cell damage. I agree with one reviewer who says, “Every time I wash my face with it, it feels like my skin is balanced, hydrated, and not stripped.” $12 at Sephora

Best Stick Cleanser: Jones Road Cleansing Stick Jones Road One of the best things about emerging skincare technology is that we’re constantly discovering new methods of getting soap onto your face. Enter the vacation-friendly cleansing stick, friend to all who hate sticking to TSA’s liquid rule. We love that this solid stick is full of sunflower oil — which is rich in vitamins and fatty acids, so you don’t have to sacrifice your skincare routine while you travel. $34 at Jones Road

Best Balm: Indie Lee Cleansing Balm Indie Lee Ever heard of Illawarra and Burdekin plums? Well, you have now. They’re not household names in the skincare ingredient game (yet) but they’re great sources of antioxidants and they happen to be key ingredients in this softening, smoothing, and conditioning formula. As one dry-skinned user professes, “This balm is the silkiest cleanser I’ve had the privilege of trying. I use it morning and night. It’s so hydrating.” $42 at Indie Lee

Best Foaming Formula: Malin+Goetz Foaming Cream Cleanser Malin+Goetz With ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba milk, and meadowfoam seed oil, it’s no wonder this cleanser is a popular moisturizing option for dehydrated skin. A particularly passionate reviewer might convince you better than we can: “This makes me want to wash my face six and a half times a day.” $32 at Malin+Goetz