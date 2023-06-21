Why We Should All Be Using a Cleansing Balm (And What the Heck That Means)

Share

Face wash, meet your match.

For most people, removing your makeup and washing your face are two separate steps in your skincare routine. Maybe you use a makeup wipe or micellar water first, follow it with some sort of liquid cleanser, and finish with a serum or cream to replace the moisture you lost in the process.

Odds are, at least one of those steps doesn’t work that well for you. Maybe those wasteful wipes leave your eye area feeling raw and irritated, or you hate buying sleeve after sleeve of cotton rounds for micellar water, or your skin feels so dry and uncomfortable after you’ve finished cleansing that you need a double layer of moisturizer. Luckily, there’s a singular product that clears away both waterproof mascara and the day’s dirt in one go: a cleansing balm.

Like the cold creams of decades past, cleansing balms are a soothing, moisturizing makeup-removing solution. Unlike outdated cold creams, however, newer formulas typically forego mineral oil in favor of plant-derived ingredients that combine the power of oil-based makeup removers with a gentle cleanser that washes away easily and doesn’t clog your pores. To give us more of the details, we spoke with an expert at ELEMIS, purveyors of the cult-favorite Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.

What is a cleansing balm?

A cleansing balm is a type of facial cleanser made of oils and waxes. Since oil attracts oil, these balms are very effective at breaking down and lifting away stubborn makeup, sunscreen, pollutants, impurities, and excess surface oils (or sebum) — essentially, everything that can clog pores — without stripping the skin of moisture and nutrients.

“They leave no trace of eye makeup or foundation, and are deeply cleansing,” says Rachel Whiffen, senior education manager at ELEMIS. “They leave the skin looking and feeling clean and refreshed, but not dry.”

Who should use a cleansing balm?

Everyone! For those with dry, dehydrated skin, cleansing balms help moisturize and nourish your face while still cleansing it. For those with sensitive or delicate skin, cleansing balms are soothing and gentle on the skin barrier (just make sure you’re buying one that’s unscented if fragrances bother you). They even work wonders for people with oily or combination skin, since balms will attract and pull away excess sebum, which can attract bacteria, for a deep, non-drying cleanse.

What should you look for in a cleansing balm?

When deciding on a cleansing balm, look for plant oils and waxes. “They’ll soften, comfort, and hydrate your skin while cleansing it, leading to a smooth and clear complexion,” says Whiffen.

On the other hand, avoid mineral oil: “Though it’s effective for lifting away makeup, it’s derived from petroleum and is known to clog pores if not removed completely,” Whiffen tells us, “which could lead to congested skin and all that comes with it, like breakouts, dullness, uneven texture, and more.”

How to use cleansing balms

Using a cleansing balm can feel counterintuitive. Rather than splashing water on your face first, you apply the goop to dry skin. Just scoop a pea-sized amount of balm from its jar, warm it between your hands until it melts into a liquid, and then massage it into dry skin, even around the eye area. “This causes the balm to turn into an oil that’s easy to work into the skin,” says Whiffen. Then, simply rinse off the product with warm water or a soft cleansing cloth.

What makes ELEMIS’ cleansing balms special?

ELEMIS cleansing balm changes its texture throughout the purifying process to aid its performance. It starts as a rich, nourishing balm, then melts into a softening oil on contact with the skin. Once water is added, it becomes a restorative milk that lifts off the skin easily for a deep, residue-free cleanse. And of course, it’s super hydrating: 96 percent of users felt the cleansing balm helped leave their skin feeling softened and soothed.*

“You can even use it as a moisturizing mask on clean skin,” says Whiffen. “Just leave it on for 15 minutes to reveal a soft, smooth, and healthy, glowing complexion.”

What does “Pro-Collagen” mean?

By now, you’ve probably heard that collagen is important to your skin’s health, as it provides the underlying structure to the layers of skin cells below the surface. As we age, however, collagen production slows, causing our faces to look less full and develop wrinkles. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen products can help combat that decline in production.

“Our Pro-Collagen line leverages powerful, natural actives to stimulate collagen production and support the enzymes responsible for the skin’s cell matrix,” says Whiffen. “Over time, those products can help diminish visible signs of aging and improve skin luminosity.”

